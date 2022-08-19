Amid Accusations Against A$AP Rocky, Rihanna Sells Her Hollywood Hills Mansion

The life of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky It’s been a roller coaster of emotions in recent months. Before welcoming his first child in May, the rapper was accused of shooting two people in a drive-by shooting.

That complaint was dismissed, although now he is facing another assault charges and weapons in the hands of his former friend and colleague, A$AP Relli.

As reported by the New York Post, the rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges Presented by Relli. It was during his court session Wednesday in Los Angeles that Rocky faced the court.

The rapper is accused of shoot two shots in the direction of the former member of the rap collective “A$AP Mob”.

The court issued a protection order against A$AP Rocky, prohibiting him from contacting members of the “A$AP Mob”. The rapper’s defense asked that the order go both ways, although the judge denied that request.

In the midst of the conflicts between Rocky and the law, his girlfriend Rihanna has taken the opportunity to occupy her head with other issues. The Barbadian singer he just sold his house in the hollywood hills for the sum of $6.6 million, although it resulted in a loss for her.

The mansion they sold

As it was known about the business, Rihanna had bought the property in 2017 for $6.850 million, for which she had a loss of $250,000.

After several offers without buyers and trying to put it up for rent, finally the artist decided to reduce the cost and sell the house.

This desire to sell the house was motivated after last year an intruder broke into the house and he spent the night, before the police came, electrocuted him and arrested him.

Fortunately, no one was in the house at the time, though now that Rihanna has a little babysafety is a non-negotiable priority.

The house is built on a nearly half-acre lot and contain 6 bedrooms, 8 full baths and 2 half baths. The house has great lighting, coming from huge windows in each room.

In the main house, there is a modern style established, decorated in a minimalist style. There is also a separate guest house with an en-suite bedroom and a gym above a garage.

Amenities include a billiards room and a home theater room with all the luxuries. Between the main house and the guest house there is a swimming pool and a spa.

