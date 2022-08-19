All the details of the new wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: “they are clearly in love”

JHe announced it on social networks that he had given the ‘yes, I want’ to Affleck in Las Vegas. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind, and it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” the singer wrote. It should be remembered that her first link took place on July 16 in a chapel in Las Vegas, in secret. A month later they prepare her second link.

The couple and their children were seen during a family outing Thursday in Savannah, Georgia, as they prepared to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family after getting married in Las Vegas last month. The actor and singer stepped out in matching shades of tan when Lopez visited Glow Med Spa while Affleck and the kids had coffee at Gallery Espresso, the owner of Glow Med Spa, Courtney Victortells exclusively to People. “They’re clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy, tight-knit family unit,” Victor says, adding of the bride: “She’s absolutely flawless. She’s amazing how beautiful she is. It is the epitome of a resplendent bride“.

It seems that Jennifer Lopez could have chosen for the occasion a haute couture design from Ralph Lauren for her dress, although this is not yet confirmed and we will have to wait for the artist herself to announce it through On the JLohis official website, where he also announced the news of his first ceremony in Las Vegas and shared some photos of the wedding with his fans.

This Affleck’s Southern-style mansion it was supposedly where the couple was going to get married when they first got engaged in 2002. This will be the last stop on the couple’s post-wedding tour. In July, Affleck and Lopez honeymooned in Paris less than a week after marrying in Las Vegas.

It is considered one of the Georgia Coast Crown Jewels. Pinewood floors, massive arched fireplaces, and 12-foot ceilings make the house a true southern state mansion.

the guest list



As far as the guests are concerned, the list includes some well-known names such as Matt Damon, a great friend of the groom; television presenter Jimmy Kimel; Ben’s actor brother Casey Affleck and actress Drea de Matteo, among many others.