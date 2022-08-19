All about the new Drunk Elephant collection with Chris McMillan

Chris Mcmillan It’s one of the celebrity hair stylist recognized in the United States who has dedicated his life cutting hair for more than three decades. He is the creator of The Rachel, the version of the TV show Friends that defined the 1990s. In addition to having collaborated with great stars such as Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Williams, Anne Hathaway, Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Garner, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts and an endless list behind it.

Although her beauty salon and her three Jack Russell terriers have been her true passion living a glamorous life in the best fashion magazines as one of the hair stylist most loved for many years. Having such a trajectory, it was inevitable that a star collaboration would come into his life, in which he could show the world how incredible he is.

With a Drunk Elephant collection in which products focused on hair and body were created, following the skin-first philosophy of the brand and formulated with the importance of the health and care of the scalp in mind at the hands of the expert of the stars. Now not only will your favorite actress be able to have beautiful hair, but also you from home with her incredible products that will surely be on the list of favorites in 2022.

For this launch, it is important that you consider that you will find a wide variety of products for both skin and hair. Each thought to solve problems that Chris Mcmillan sees daily in her beauty salon. We can well say that it is a great contribution since you are not going to try something that may serve you, here they played it safe to achieve benefits that no other product has.

Among the options is a foaming and exfoliating jelly that will serve as a cleanser for the whole body being rich in antioxidants, softens, moisturizes and soothes with a soft and naturally sweet aroma of vanilla and a comforting body lotion that is also rich in antioxidants that moisturizes in depth, replenishes and soothes the body. A dream to have radiant and smooth skin at all times!

Now on to the hair products, here’s a deep conditioning treatment that strengthens, smoothes, and softens damaged, color-treated, or extra-dehydrated hair to give it a shot of life, along with a multi-functional leave-in conditioner, styling cream, and color protectant. heat that strengthens, softens and moisturizes the hair in depth, providing a soft and flexible fixation.

It’s all about pampering yourself from head to toe with the help of Chris Mcmillan and Drunk Elephant. Surely it will be a first step to bring new collaborations between the two. Click to buy the collection here.