Adam Neumann, founder of WeWork, from falling from grace to raising millions for new project | Finance | Economy

His previous project is today a case study of how a bubble is made that ends up bursting, but that has not been an obstacle for his new business venture to be valued at US$1,000 million. And that there are months to go before it is released.

We are talking about Adam Neumann, the eccentric entrepreneur who in 2010 set up WeWork, a company for renting work or co-working spaces and that at its best was valued at US$47,000.

By 2019, when it was about to go public, it became clear that its real value was well below its estimated value — its losses were as spectacular as its valuation — and Neumann was forced to step down as CEO.

However, the businessman seems not to have lost an iota of his ability to convince the biggest investors to bet on him.

And in the same way that he obtained billions from SoftBank — one of the most important venture capital funds in the world — for WeWork, he already has good financial backing for his new initiative, about which little is known beyond his name, Flow, and that it has to do with real estate.

Although that is not the only talent that accompanies him from his past. He also has the ability to generate controversy.

But let’s go by parts…

Neumann was born in Tel Aviv in 1979. Dyslexic, he did not learn to read and write until the third grade, and served for five years in the Israeli army. “There I met most of my best friends today,” he told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz in 2017.

In 2001 he decided to move to New York.

His goal in the American city was “to get a great job, have a lot of fun and earn large amounts of money,” as he would tell the specialized technology medium TechCrunch in 2017.

He began by enrolling in the Zickling School of Business at Baruch College, a public center that is part of the City University of New York, and by frequenting the nightclubs of the Big Apple with his sister and roommate Ari, a model and former Miss TeenIsrael.

With just four credits left to graduate, Neumann decided to drop out of college and immerse himself in the business world (he would finish his bachelor’s degree in 2017).

It was something I’d been dealing with since I was a student, first with a folding heel shoe design that went unnoticed and then with a brand of baby clothes with built-in knee pads, Krawlers.

This last idea led to Egg Baby, which he established in 2006 and became his first successful company.

It was at that time that he met Miguel McKelvey, who would become his partner at WeWork.

They connected quickly and McKelvey convinced him to move his business to the building in the Brooklyn neighborhood where he worked.

In that place, in one of their frequent brainstorms, it occurred to them that there could be a business in renting the empty space of the offices to others who wanted to occupy it temporarily.

This is how Green Desk was born, a joint work company. They would soon sell it, but they stuck with the idea and built it into what became WeWork.

Neumann has also linked the origin of the company to his personal history, relating it to his itinerant childhood and time spent living on a kibbutz, a communal farming colony. In fact, he told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz that he sometimes referred to WeWork as “Kibbutz 2.0.”

The creation of the company’s slogan, “do what you love”, is credited to his wife Rebekah Neumann, whom he met during his student years and is the first cousin of actress Gwyneth Paltrow (her maiden name is Rebekah Paltrow). and friend of the very daughter Ivanka Trump.

The company opened its first co-working space in the New York neighborhood of Little Italy, and with Neumann at the helm and a cast of top-notch investors such as the Japanese Masayoshi Son, owner of SoftBank, it continued to expand to 120 cities in 40 countries and became the most valuable start-up in the United States.

That was the peak from which he would begin to fall.

Being in the vortex of growth, Neumann’s ceased to be an office rental business and the “We” empire began to take shape.

WeLive, community housing, WeGrow, the school in which the Neumanns enrolled their four oldest children (today they have six) and with which they wanted to start an international network of schools for children of digital nomads, and Rise by We, a chain of gyms.

He also had other failed ideas, while indulging his eccentricities, such as walking barefoot through offices, installing a plunge pool and an infrared sauna in his office.

And his well-known fondness for partying and doubts about his management skills, added to operations that could be considered disloyal to the company —such as the acquisition of real estate that he later rented to WeWork— soon began to make an impression on investors.

They began to wonder if WeWork was really worth the estimated US$47 billion.

In 2019, due to the distrust of the markets and before risking the operation being a failure, the company decided to postpone its IPO and find out what its real situation was.

This was followed by the resignation as CEO of Neumann, whom some investors came to denounce in court.

The lawsuit did not prosper, and the US$1,000 million obtained from the sale of his shares was added US$185 million for continuing as an advisor to the company.

Of course, by the time WeWork finally went public last year, its valuation had already been lowered to US$9,000 and today it barely reaches US$4.1 billion.

The story caused rivers of ink in the media, a ten-part podcast directed by David Brown, WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, which later inspired a television miniseries, premiered on Apple TV + last March and in which Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway bring the Neumann marriage to life.

But that story did not end with the enterprising Neumann, who seems ready to return to the fray with a new idea, Flow, and a good support.

Not much is known about the company.

In January, The Wall Street Journal reported that Neumann had bought stakes in more than 4,000 homes in the United States, from Miami and Fort Lauderdale to Atlanta and Nashville, with the aim of creating “a widely recognized apartment brand, equipped with all kinds of comforts.

According to The New York Times, Andreessen Horowitz, a legendary venture capital firm that once backed Facebook and Airbnb, would have invested US$350 million in Neumann’s new venture.

According to the American media, which cites three sources familiar with the investments so far in Flow, it would have a valuation of more than US$1,000 million.

This week Andreessen Horowitz confirmed his endorsement of Flow on his blog, describing Neumann as a “visionary leader” who “basically redesigned the office experience” and betting he will do the same for rental housing.

“We love seeing entrepreneurs build on past successes and grow from lessons learned,” the blog says.

“We think it’s only natural that, for his first WeWork initiative, Adam will reconnect people, transforming their physical spaces and building communities where people spend the most time: their homes,” he continued.

“Real estate, the world’s largest asset, is ripe for exactly this change.”

Neither Flow, which its website says will launch in 2023, nor Horowitz have responded to interview requests from BBC business reporter Natalie Sherman.

But it hasn’t all been praise for Neumann.

Some investors have raised their eyebrows at the level of support received by someone with that track record, and others underscore the gap between funding for “white male Silicon Valley” projects and start-ups led by women or entrepreneurs. of other ethnic origins.

“There’s a reason this is causing such a stir… It’s because of the size of the check, the unprecedented funding that someone with a reputation as an immoral businessman receives. It creates an emotional reaction,” Allison told the BBC. Byers, founder and CEO of Scroobious, whose goal is to help startups run by underrepresented groups find funding.

She has been one of many users who have taken to social media to express their frustration over investing in Flow. “We are held to these impossible standards. That is the outrage.”

The big bet on Neumann also comes at a time when much of the tech industry is facing a slowdown, making it difficult for startups to raise money and has led to layoffs and hiring slowdowns or freezes.

Investor Leslie Feinzaig, founder and managing director of venture capital fund Graham & Walker, also describes the news of Neumann’s accolade as a “punch to the stomach.”

“My immediate reaction was, ‘I wish women had the same opportunity to fail as spectacularly as Adam Neumann has.’

Last year just 2% of venture capital in the US went to companies founded exclusively by women, the lowest percentage since 2016, according to Pitchbook, a company that manages data on private capital markets.

And the percentage going to companies with African-American founders was even lower, according to Crunchbase, a platform that aggregates business information on private and public companies.

“True entrepreneurship is about the ability to bounce back from mistakes and setbacks, but Andreessen not only gave that” to Neumann, “he seems to be celebrating it,” Feinzaig concludes.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen if the outcome of this new adventure ends up resembling that of WeWork.

