Accompaniment, the best non-prescribed medicine against prostate cancer

In our country, prostate cancer has become the first cause of disease, as well as the most frequent cause of mortality due to malignant tumors in men, with an incidence of 16 per 100.

Even based on the most recent data published by the National Cancer Institute (INCan) they indicate a mortality rate of 9.8 deaths per 100,000 men.

Dr. Bárbara Ruiz, Senior Medical Manager of Oncology at Astellas Farma México, emphasized the difficulty that sometimes represents being able to provide support to these patients with prostate cancer.

In this sense, he stressed that upon receiving the diagnosis of cancer, and starting treatment “one of the main situations that the patient can face is fear, even the refusal to be helped, therefore the importance of companions providing understanding and support in every situation that will appear during the process, since only in this way can our patients find that connection that anchors them to an optimistic future, where they are surrounded by love”.

When the diagnosis of prostate cancer is received, life takes a drastic turn in which the support of family members becomes of vital importance to be able to carry out the treatment and face the new changes. Although there are situations in which many patients do not have this support, others prefer to carry out the process alone, hence the role of caregivers takes on a very important role, because they become the people capable of being able to impact beneficial way in the patient’s life and help them drive treatment decisions.

It is important to mention that currently this type of cancer is the most frequent in men over 50 years of age, with which one in seven men will be diagnosed with this condition in the course of their lives.

In addition, despite the fact that up to 18 new cases are diagnosed per day and 6,657 new cases each year, men regularly postpone going to health services, due to a lack of a culture of self-care in the male sex.

Despite this, emphasized oncologist Bárbara Ruiz, nowadays prostate cancer diagnoses do not necessarily mean a definitive sentence thanks to advances in tests, treatment and, above all, early detection, however, managing emotions and symptoms such as pain, nausea and depression, coupled with the side effects of therapies, become arduous processes to carry alone.

Family members are those people capable of having a beneficial impact on the patient’s life, helping them understand the impact of their disease and therefore the decisions to be made about treatment, as well as adjusting to the new reality, now under the guidance and care of the treating physician.

The specialist pointed out that in many cases, prostate cancer becomes a disease that is difficult to diagnose in its early stages, because this tumor grows very slowly and is limited to the prostate gland, where it may not cause serious damage. .

However, while some types of prostate cancer grow slowly and may need minimal or no treatment, other types are aggressive and can spread quickly.

He noted that as advanced as medicine is today, for most men with prostate cancer, treatment can eliminate or cure the cancer, and while completing treatment can cause both tension and excitement, and even a constant state of shock, emotions and feelings that the patient will face on more than one occasion, due to radical decisions or news.

It is in those moments, in which the companion or companions, practically become the eyes and ears of the patient, just when they need it most and who will be of vital importance to provide temperance and guidance.

“By cooperating with specialists such as primary care physicians, friends and family can be part of the solution, helping your loved one on the road to a full recovery,” he emphasized.