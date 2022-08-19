A producer assured that there would be advances for The Legend of the Lost Treasure 3 with Nicolas Cage

Despite the fact that in one of his last updates on the matter Nicolas Cage didn’t sound very optimistic about the future of The Legend of the Lost Treasure 3, it looks like that movie would finally be moving forward.

Although there are not many details yet about what it could contemplate The Legend of the Lost Treasure 3recently the producer Jerry Bruckenheimer He assured that there is already a script for that tape and they intend to send it to Cage.

“(…) We are working on the script right now”, Bruckheimer told Comicbook. “I hope (Cage) likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly.”

According to reports that fueled speculation about The Legend of the Lost Treasure 3 in 2020, the screenwriter Chris Bremner (Bad Boys for Life) would be working on the script for that movie. But Bruckheimer did not confirm that information or provide more details about it-

In that sense, it is important to remember that although the plans for The Legend of the Lost Treasure 3 have been around for a while, Nicolas Cage believes the film never came to fruition due to Disney’s ambitions.

“The phone stopped ringing” Cage told GQ earlier this year. “It was like, ‘What do you mean we’re not doing National Treasure 3? 14 years have passed. Why not?’ Well, Sorcerer’s Apprentice didn’t work out, and Ghost Rider didn’t really sell any tickets. And Drive Angry, that came and went.’ “When I talk about fake friends in Hollywood, I don’t mean Jerry. I’m talking about Disney. They are like an ocean liner. Once they go in a certain direction, you have to get a million tugs to try to turn them around again.”