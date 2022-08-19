A new viral TikTok theory would change the story of ‘Titanic’ forever

titanica It is the quintessential 90s movie classic, without a doubt. Directed by James Cameron, the film marked the lives of millions of people in 1998, won eleven Oscars and launched its protagonists, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, to stardom, who have since had careers laden with awards.

The love story of its characters, Jack (DiCaprio) and Rose (Winslet), aboard the famous ocean liner, has become eternal. A relationship that served as a background to recount the events surrounding the shipwreck of the titanica in real life, on April 14, 1912. All very beautiful, as well as tragic, until some viewer has begun to break down the plot and create their own theories, demonstrating that not everything is what it seems.

Leonardo DiCaprio played Jack, and Kate Winslet played Rose in the famous ’90s classic. CBS Photo Archive/Getty

Almost a quarter of a century has passed since its premiere, and everything has been heard: since what happened could have been the fruit of Rose’s imagination; to the fact that Jack is a ghost in charge of keeping the young woman safe from certain death and that would explain why he does not go up to the controversial door with her; to the latest theory circulating on the TikTok social network and that would completely turn the plot around: Jack would be responsible for the sinking of the ocean liner.

This is how a user of the aforementioned social network defends it, who wanted to put on the table a new theory about that possible identity of Jack Dawson, beyond a simple third-class traveler with nothing to lose. This user claims that Jack could be nothing less than a time traveler with a mission: save Rose from herself and her attempts to end her life. However, his intervention will alter the course of events, causing the ship to sink instead.

Jack, time traveler

To justify Jack as a time traveler, the user of the social network emphasizes, once again, the number of “historical errors” in the film, which most viewers probably did not even notice in their moment and that coincidentally revolve mostly around Jack. For example, when he talks about riding the roller coaster on the Santa Monica Pier, which wasn’t built until 1916; or about fishing in Lake Wissota, an artificial reservoir not created until 1917.

Leonardo DiCaprio would play Jack, an alleged time traveler. GTRES

Things that had not yet been invented, references to places that did not exist until after the titanica to sink… Besides, he was exactly what a rich person would imagine as ‘a happy pauper’, carrying a typical 1940’s militia bag and wearing a very popular hairstyle in the 1930’s. All these failures, intentional or not, would come to demonstrate this theory.

Cameron made the movie because he wanted a movie studio to give him the money to go see the ‘Titanic’ at the bottom of the sea.

It may seem crazy, but he is not the first to rely on this type of detail to suggest that what was seen in theaters at the time could be what James Cameron really wanted to show. Being such a detailed director, it is unlikely that this was a mistake.





