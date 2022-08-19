7 best films of Chris Hemsworth, the popular ‘Thor’

Chris Hemsworth He is one of the most recognized actors of recent years, especially for his participation in ‘Thor’. However, the Australian has also managed to interpret other roles in a unique way.

In this note, we will show you which are the best films of the actor according to the specialists.

‘Bad Times at the El Royale’

The film tells the story of seven unknown people who meet at the ‘Royale’ hotel, each with a different mission than the other. According to the IMDb portal, it has a rating of 7.1.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’



It is one of the films where Chris Hemsworth embodies ‘Thor’. IMDb rated the film a 7.3.

‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

It was one of the highest grossing movies made by Marvel. With her, Chris Hemsworth was awarded as the favorite action actor in the ‘People’s Choice Awards’. The IMDb portal rated it a 7.3.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’

This movie is the sequel to ‘Thor’ (2011) and ‘Thor: The Dark World’ (2013). IMDb gave it a score of 7.9.

‘The Avengers’

It is one of the highest grossing superhero movies ever seen. It was attended by various Marvel characters. The IMDb portal rated it an 8.0.

‘Rush’



It is one of the most interesting films of the Australian actor. In it, he plays James Hunt, a Formula 1 driver from the 70s. The IMDb portal rated it with an 8.1.

‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ Y ‘Avengers: Endgame‘

Both Marvel movies are considered the best of the Australian actor. In fact, the public associates them with him immediately. The IMDb portal rated them both with an 8.4.

