6 movies to watch just once… and never do it again

We all have that favorite movie that we can watch over and over and over again. Also, however, there are those select works that you are proud to have seen because they changed your life, but that you would not see again because it was such a harsh experience. Here we leave you six tapes that marked us forever.

1. Requiem for a Dream

What is Requiem for a Dream? A perfect work of rhythm and drama? The frame through which we view the decline of humanity, the murder of the soul, or something else?

Darren Aronofsky manages to skip the bars of discomfort and take us to the bottom of the abyss of the human condition and leave us there, crying inconsolably without wanting to move because the world scares us. Requiem for a Dream is more than the scene of dilated pupils when they use drugs, it is more than addictions. She’s beautiful and whatever you want, but I haven’t seen her in a long time.

2.Audition

Mr. Aoyama allows himself to be convinced by his son to look for a partner again after seven years of being a widower. A friend of his, a film producer, organizes a fake audition for him to meet women. He notices an attractive former dancer who is very shy and demure. That’s the premise of one of the hardest-to-watch movies of the ’90s: Audition, by the great Takashi Miike.

The film is a jewel or, rather, a blood diamond. Everything seems calm, a Japanese costumbrista soap opera that is actually a stalking story with macabre twists and an ending that will make you turn your eyes away. My recommendation is that you open your eyes wide and watch what happens, so you don’t have to see it again. Audition It’s cool, but how anxious to see it again.

3. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Five minutes into the start Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless MindIt’s already pure crying and crying. I don’t know what was going on in Charlie Kaufman’s life at the time he wrote the movie, but it does make you want to hug him and say, “Cheer up, everything is fine!” Even if nothing is right, even if everything is wrong.

michel gondry He was the one to tell this heartbreak story as if it were a depressing cyberpunk fairy tale, and Jim Carey being Joel was something else. That man who had made us laugh so much with his silly movies now appears crying profusely with his soul exposed.

4. The Hateful Eight

The 8 Most Hated It is one of Quentin Tarantino’s films that audiences liked the least (who always want to see Kill Bill), but it is one of the best of the American director. Is not a western Either way, it’s a 167-minute ticking time bomb that’s about to go off all the time, and when it finally does, you don’t expect it. The reason I wouldn’t watch it again is that it’s extremely long and contemplative.

5. Uncut Gems

Rough diamonds is one of the JEWELS produced by Netflix, no matter when you read this. It is convincing proof that Adam Sandler does know how to act and that the Academy hates him, because at least one Oscar he deserved. What a brutal performance and story. From the first minute you are already riveted into the life of this jeweler and all the tricks he does to earn money and outwit moneylenders. The film always goes with the tension going up and it doesn’t stop, it doesn’t give rest.

6. The Cove

Everyone has to see at least once The Cove. This American documentary shows the way in which, year after year, the dolphins that end up in shows around the world are hunted (the same ones that you love to see in Cancun and make you feel so close to nature). Spoiler Alert: You’re going to lose faith in humanity and you’re not going to get it back..

The documentary opens your eyes to the suffering of the dolphins (who are thinking beings like us) and shows a face that you did not know about Japan.

