5 actors chosen for a role other than that expected at the audition

There are numerous actors chosen for a role other than that expected at the audition. Today no one would be able to imagine them in the role of the protagonist, antagonist, the more or less sympathetic and so on. Well, below we propose five stars who have played a different role from the one expected at the audition.

5 actors chosen for a different role

1. Courteney Cox is among the actors chosen for a different role

Who knows how history would have changed. Imagine today the two protagonists of Friends it would be a real shock. It is important, however, to remember that Courteney Cox initially appeared at the auditions of the TV series not for the role of Monica but for that of Rachel then entrusted to Jennifer Aniston. The producers had cast Courtney to play Rachel Green only later the actress asked the creators to play Monica because she loved her character more.

2. Leighton Meester among the actors chosen for a role other than that expected at the audition of Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl is one of the most popular TV series ever and dozens and dozens of actors were considered for the cast. Among the actors chosen for a different role, for example, Ashley Olsen and Rumer Willis who were supposed to play Blair Waldorf and Serena Van Der Woodsen respectively, while Penn Badgley, Chuck Bass. Then an afterthought and Leighton Meester could have been Serena.

3. Lucy Hale – pretty Little Liars

Olivia Wilde could have played the character of Marissa Cooper, then went to Mischa Barton.

4. Paul Wesley – the Vampire Diaries

Paul Wesley wanted to play the role of Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries at all costs. We all know the story and that role then went to Ian Somerhalder.

5. Miley Cyrus – Hannah Montana

Can you imagine Emily Osment starring in the TV series Hannah Montana? To think that before giving Miley Cyrus the role of the protagonist, she was the one designated for that role. But then the experts fell in love with the singer, entrusting the role of Lily to Emily Osment, who thus entered fully among the actors chosen for a different role.

