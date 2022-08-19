29 (meaning and text translation)

Demi Lovato released her latest single, “29” and it is speculated that the song is about the age she had during the relationship, her ex boyfriend, Wilmer Valderramawith whom she was together from 2010 to 2016.

The superstar Demi Lovato returned on August 19, 2022 with her eighth studio album titled “Holy Fvck”And comes out on Island Records. In the tracklist there are 16 unreleased songs that accompany the listener on a journey into the world of Demi, between sound rock and pop-punk roots, for a serious but ironic retrospective of her life experiences.

The album was preceded by the single “Substance” and before that by “Skin of My Teeth”, which Demi Lovato presented at the Tonight Show of Jimmy Fallon. The song was produced by Warren Felder and written by Demi Lovato, Alex Niceforo, Keith Sorrells, Laura Veltz and Aaron Puckett.

The meaning of “29” by Demi Lovato

The passage from Demi Lovato immediately caused quite a stir around the world because his text refers to a public relationship he had in the past.

In fact in “29” refers to the love story between her and Wilmer Valederramathe actor, was 29 at the time when he began dating Lovato, who was only 17.

At the beginning of the song, on the one hand, Demi admits that she is not exactly as innocent as a normal 17-year-old girl, but also that she cannot be considered self-aware enough to understand what a serious relationship means and claims that she has not really understood all the things. aspects of that situation.

On the other, it tells of a mature man who shouldn’t have dated such a young girl, but who instead did. In the chorus, Demi he feels that that story was all a dream. And she wonders who actually lived it between her and him.

This is, therefore, the true meaning behind the text of “29”, which marks Valderrama’s age at the time of the report. The singer then explained that she is now a mature woman and she understands how inappropriate it is for a 29-year-old man to date a very young girl by finally understanding what she at 17 could not understand.

“When I turned 29, I remember I was on vacation and realized my age and that put things in perspective,” Lovato said. “I feel the song says it all. I don’t have to say too much, to be honest, but turning 29 was a big revelation for me. And then, the treatment and the time led to my transformation, to the release of the emotion that was put into this song ”.

“29” of Demi Lovato, continue referring to Valderrama who is now 42 and his wife, Amanda Pacheco, who is 30, with an accusation from Lovato who sings: “I see that you are quite a collector. Yes, you are twelve years older than her ”.

During an interview, Demi added that there was a lot of “anxiety” about releasing this song, but then she just thought she felt the need to tell the truth.

The translation of “29” by Demi Lovato

Petal in wine, too young to drink

Only five bloody years of student and teacher

Far from being innocent, what the fuck is consent?

The numbers told you not to, but that didn’t stop you

Finally twenty-nine

Funny, just like you were at the time

I thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy

But was it yours or was it mine?

Seventeen, twenty-nine

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Seventeen, twenty-nine

You had me in hand, it went beautifully with

All my dad’s problems and the shit goes on

I see you are quite a collector

Yes, you are twelve years her senior

Maybe it doesn’t matter now

But now I know the fuck better

Yeah, I fucking know better, why

Finally twenty-nine

Funny, just like you were at the time

I thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy

But was it yours or was it mine?

Seventeen, twenty-nine

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Finally twenty-nine

Seventeen years would never cross my mind

I thought it was a teenage dream, a fantasy

But it was yours, it wasn’t mine

Seventeen, twenty-nine

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

