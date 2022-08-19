22 Celebrities Who Dated Fans Or “Normal” People
Recently, Jennifer Coolidge confessed that she slept with more than 200 people for playing Stifler’s mom in the 1999 film american pie.
Intrigued by this revelation, I thought: Hmm… I wonder what other celebrities have slept with fans (or even dated or married them).
Well, if you are like me and have also wondered, here is a list of celebrities who have done it:
1.
Jennifer Coolidge said she slept with over 200 people after playing Stifler’s mom in american pie.
two.
Charlie Puth said he lost his virginity to a fan at the age of 21.
3.
Ed Sheeran married his high school crush, Cherry Seaborn, after meeting again when she was working on Wall Street and he was playing in New York.
Four.
Joe Jonas had a movie date with a fan and they were kissing the whole time.
5.
Riz Ahmed met his wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza, at a cafe when they both wanted to use the same outlet to plug in their computers.
6.
Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez after he helped her find a new house.
7.
Harry Styles reluctantly revealed sleeping with a female fan during a “Never Have I Ever” segment on Ellen.
8.
Liam Payne started dating Maya Henry in 2019 (four years after meeting her at a One Direction fan meetup!).
9.
Prince William married Kate Middleton, who he says kept posters of him in her bedroom at university. (Kate adamantly denies this.)
10.
Drake confessed to sleeping with a fan while on tour.
eleven.
Kevin Jonas married Danielle Deleasa, a girl he met on a family vacation in the Bahamas.
12.
Nicolas Cage met waitress Alice Kim in 2004 when he went to dinner at the restaurant where she worked.
13.
Wanda Sykes first saw Alex Niedbalski talking to a boy on a ferry to Fire Island; Wanda basically fell in love at first sight.
14.
Meryl Streep met her brother’s friend Don Gummer when he went to help her pack after the death of her boyfriend/co-star John Cazale.
fifteen.
Conan O’Brien saw a beautiful woman in the audience, Liza Powel, at one of his show tapings in 2000 and eventually married her.
16.
Ken Jeong met Tran Ho at a meetup for single doctors when he was still practicing as a doctor.
17.
Patrick Dempsey married his hairstylist, Jillian Fink.
18.
Matt Damon met his wife, Luciana Barroso, at a Miami bar where she worked as a bartender.
19.
Paul Rudd met his wife, Julie Yaeger, when he dropped off his luggage at his publicist’s office, where Julie worked.
twenty.
Jon Stewart met vet tech Tracey McShane on a blind date set up by her roommate.
twenty-one.
Dolly Parton met Carl Dean outside a laundromat in Nashville.
22.
And finally, Jon Bon Jovi started dating Dorothea Hurley in high school and they’ve been a steady couple ever since.
This post was translated from English.