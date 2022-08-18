You can now make remixes with SEVENTEEN and Katy Perry in GarageBand

A new feature will be available in the iOS and iPadOS versions of GarageBand starting this week. These are new remix sessions that will allow creations to be made from songs by SEVENTEEN and Katy Perry.

According to Apple, these GarageBand “Remix Sessions” will allow “anyone to express their inner DJ using tracks from today’s top artists.” And specifically songs like “Harleys in Hawaii” by Katy Perry will be offered as well as “Darl+ing” by SEVENTEEN.

These “Remix Sessions” can be download for free in the GarageBand Sound Library and will also be complemented by free loops, sounds and instruments to unleash your creativity.

“We love sharing the experience of making music with our fans. We’ve been using GarageBand for years, so it’s an honor to collaborate with Apple on our GarageBand remix session. Now our fans can create music the same way we do. We hope everyone has fun remixing our song ‘Darl+ing’ with their own sense of style, and we can’t wait for the Carats to share their final remixes with us and the rest of the world when they’re done.” pointed out SEVENTEEN’s Woozi.

SEVENTEEN and Katy Perry’s “Remix Sessions” are now available on GarageBand.