WWE NXT Heatwave: Audience August 16, 2022
USA Network broadcast during the night of Tuesday, August 16, the special episode of NXT 2.0, NXT Heatwave. this delivery rrecorded an audience figure of 723,000 viewersaccording to the specialized portal showbuzzdaily. This represents an increase compared to the data recorded the previous week (597,000).
This episode featured several segments and matches of interest, including Carmelo Hayes’ victory over Giovanni Vinci to retain the NXT North American Championship, Tony D’Angelo’s victory over Santos Escobar in a Street Fight with the Mexican’s NXT career at stake, Mandy Rose’s victory over Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women’s Championship and Bron Breakker’s victory over JD McDonagh to retain the brand’s top championship in the main event of the night .
The program recorded a Compartir of 0.18 in demographics of interest, corresponding to ages between 18 and 49 years old, improving the record of the previous week (0.13). In turn, NXT Heatwave was the fifth most watched cable program on Tuesday night in the United States.
WWE NXT audiences in 2022
- January 4: 685,000 viewers
- January 11: 647,000 viewers
- January 18: 587,000 viewers
- January 25: 593,000 viewers
- February 1: 619,000 viewers
- February 8: 400,000 viewers (SYFY)
- February 15: 525,000 viewers (SYFY)
- February 22: 612,000 viewers
- March 1: 551,000 viewers
- March 8: 613,000 viewers
- March 15: 624,000 viewers
- March 22: 628,000 viewers
- March 29: 626,000 viewers
- April 5: 631,000 viewers
- April 12: 610,000 viewers
- April 19: 569,000 viewers
- April 26: 577,000 viewers
- May 3: 661,000 viewers
- May 10: 533,000 viewers
- May 17: 601,000 viewers
- May 24: 551,000 viewers
- May 31: 534,000 viewers
- June 7: 657,000 viewers
- June 14: 612,000 viewers
- June 21: 637,000 viewers
- June 28: 570,000 viewers
- July 5: 593,000 viewers
- July 12: 582,000 viewers
- July 19: 588,000 viewers
- July 26: 600,000 viewers
- August 2: 649,000 viewers
- August 9: 597,000 viewers
-
August 16: 723,000 viewers
