WWE news: Davenport appears on NXT – Becky Lynch is positive about her recovery

– NXT UK star Blair Davenport made her appearance on the latest WWE NXT weekly show “Heatwave”. Indi Hartwell was talking backstage with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, tag team champions of the multicolored brand. She received a letter from Dexter Lumis, who recently returned to WWE to be a part of the main roster. Davenport showed up to introduce herself as the future NXT Champion, take the card from Hartwell and rip it up. You can see what happened at the top of the news.

– Becky Lynh, Seth Rollins and The Rock they were included in a facetime session controlled by former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz. The Rock asked Becky Lynch about her injury status and the former Raw Women’s Champion indicated that she was improving very quickly. “It’s healing so fast, I feel strong, I feel goodBecky Lynch commented. Gewirtz also proposed a fight between him and The Rock against Lynch and Seth Rollins, an idea that the fighter loved.

– Today is the birthday of Saraya-Jade Bevis, known in the world of professional wrestling as Paige. He is 30 years old, he was born on August 17, 1992 in Norwich, England.

– Sasha Banks has returned to be in the focus of social networks, but this time it has not been for a reason linked to WWE. The former women’s champion traveled to Oakland this week and was involved in an incident with her car. She posted a video on stories from Instagram, where he showed that someone broke the rear window of his car just 5 minutes after leaving it parked. You can watch the video below.