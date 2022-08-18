Women heroines open a debate in society: protagonist of She Hulk

Tatiana Maslany considers that the women heroines open a debate in society, for which she feels very proud to star in the Serie She Hulk: Defender of Heroeswhere she gives life to a woman who acquires superhuman abilities after an accident.

“I’m curious what kind of conversation people will have about this show, depending on who it is. Because people tend to have a very visceral response to a female protagonist in superhero stories, and we have already seen it on social networks, “she commented. actress at a press conference.

“I find it interesting that this answer exists, I am curious as to why this is happening. All the feelings that a show like this awakens, emotion, laughter or whatever, there is much more that challenges people if a woman is in front, ”she added.

The Serie follow the steps of Jennifer Waltersa lawyer specialized in legal cases related to the superhuman, who is forced to combine her professional and personal life, with her duties as superheroineafter accidentally mixing his blood with his cousin’s, Bruce Banner (Hulkplayed by Mark Ruffalo).

The script mixes action with the comedy, and some scenes where the protagonist even exchanges dialogues with the spectators. In this regard, the main screenwriter, Jessica Gao, pointed out that from the beginning it was her intention to combine all these elements, but at the same time create a product worthy of the marvel universe (MCU).

“We were looking for a balance between honoring the comedy that was in the script, and the one that the actors. But we also wanted something that would fit the MCU visually, and felt cinematic,” he detailed.

One of the scenes of Serie where the writer highlights sisterhood, which she also designed remembering the support she received from a colleague during a delivery of the Emmy Awardsis when Jennifer reaches the bathroom of a bar, after being transformed into she-hulk for the first time and receives help from the women who were there, who despite not knowing her, run to her aid when they see how upset she is.

Jessica confessed that “several times I put it in the block of scenes to be eliminated, because many people did not understand it, but for me it was the most important in the first episode, because truly the women’s bathroom, in any club, bar or strip club, It doesn’t matter, any women’s restroom represents the safest environment.”

Finally, the director Kat Coiro (who was in charge of episodes 1 to 4, and 8 and 9), expressed her desire that this story be a fun and entertaining escape for the public, but at the same time lead them to reflect.

“I hope that after seeing it they say ‘My God, this made me think about things that I had not thought about before and made me see things from another lens,'” he said, in relation to the female role that the MCU stories are taking.

she hulk it was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema in 1979 and is considered the last great creation of Stan Lee during the 1960s and 1970s.

number 1 of Savage She-Hulk, was published in February 1980, when it attracted attention because its main attraction was that, unlike its cousin Bruce Bannerretained her intellect, brilliance, and sense of humor in her transformation, making her a feminist icon who inspired her readers from the page.

She-Hulk: defender of heroes premieres this Thursday, August 18, with a new episode every week, on the Disney Plus platform.