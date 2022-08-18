Will there be a Jurassic World and rapid and furious crossover? I premiere cinema

Despite the immense success of the franchise, Jurassic World It has come to an end, at least for now. Domain, the last installment of the saga became a success as well as its predecessors. Therefore it is strange that Universal let one of him the highest grossing stories die. So far it is not known if dinosaurs will return with another trilogy, but there is an idea (quite crazy, by the way) about their future: mix them with the tuned cars of Vin Diesel and his “family”. Would you pay to see a crossover of Jurassic World Y Fast and furious?

The extravagant idea became known a few years ago. Fast and furious Y Jurassic World They are two of Universal’s most successful brands, so combined could be a real event at the box office. For launch in physical formats of Jurassic World: Dominion, director Colin Trevorow was questioned about whether it would be possible to see dinosaurs chasing Toretto or destroying Michelle Rodriguez vehicles. This responded (via):

“Of course I am not interested. I think I am the most serious creator that exists of the movies of jurassic-park. I think if one went to look at them (to dinosaurs) … look them ironically instead of seriousness, it would not be a correct place where to go. That idea is so new. I was not allowed when I was a child, you couldn’t do it like when you played with toys, you crush them. Now it’s like: “Well, whatever the company possesses, you can use it,” he explained.

However, he clarified that there is a franchise (also universal) with which a crossover of Jurassic World It would also work. Although of course, both ideas sound equally extravagant.

“I guess it could be Bourne, because that is … well, I feel that he fleeing from dinosaurs would be more effective. But in the latter (domain) we did something very similar in that sense. “

The idea of crossover with Fast and furious It is something that some fans have dreamed for years. The first to speak publicly of the subject was Justin Lin, director of Fast and furious 9who declared the following (via):

“Well, I’ve never told anything. And part of our philosophy is never to be pigeonholed. That’s all I will say. ”

Even Michelle Rodriguez thought that the idea was not so far -fetched and could be something possible, especially because Universal has both franchises:

“Once you reach a certain point, there is no other place where to cross the brands. It is what the big corporations do when everything becomes very big, right? Usually the brands trying to join are in different studies. But this is under the same umbrella. I don’t know. Just say. Works.”

At this point, Colin Trevorow wants to get away from the franchises and return to make films with a low budget. The reason? He does not want to have a legion of fans behind him (via).

“I am ready to tell stories in a way that I don’t have the childhood of people in my hands. Because I am one of them, I understand it. It is a delicate topic to work with, the way we saw a movie like jurassic-park When we were nine years old. “

Jurassic World: Dominion It is already available to buy and rent on digital platforms. But the most important question is: what would a crossover with Fast and furious? Can you imagine Toretto dominging dinosaurs?