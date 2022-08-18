Why was the sequel to Superbad never made?

The creators of Superbad explained the reasons why they decided not to make a sequel even though everyone agreed to do it

For the 15th anniversary of comedy super badactors Jonah Hill Y Christopher Mintz Plasse met with the producer Judd Apatow and the director Greg Mottola to chat during the podcast Vanity Fair about the 2007 film that became iconic, since in addition to being the first film where Hill’s histrionic abilities really shine, they were also one of the first works of Emma Stone and Michael Cera.

During the talk, Apatow said that the sequel to super bad could never see the light of day, since, despite the public asking for it, its creators did not want “ruin history” with a bad second part.

“Everyone was like, ‘No, we don’t want to ruin ‘Superbad’ by accidentally doing a bad second.’ And I always said the same thing, ‘Well, that’s like saying don’t do the second episode of ‘The Sopranos.’ So why do you think we would screw up the second one?’” Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow explained that he always wanted to make the sequel and remembered what he said Jonah Hill earlier this year that the story of the second part should be set with its characters in their eighties. However, he wanted the story to focus on his college time:

“I know Jonah [Hill] He said, ‘Oh, it’ll be fun to do it when we’re 70 or 80,’ but I really wanted them to do a ‘Superbad’ in college where Jonah decides to just take a semester off and go visit Michael Cera’s character.” Judd Apatow

In the meantimeSeth Roger, who co-wrote and starred in the movie told LADBible in 2020 that it’s “100% probably never play” the story for any kind of sequel since the first one was a total success and is still fondly remembered, even in the new generations.

How did you manage to reunite the cast?

At the interview, Jonah Hill revealed that at a first audition for super bad “immediately hated” a Christopher Mintz-Plasse who was later selected to play the iconic Fogell.

For your partApatow remembered the audition and said that Mintz Plasse it was “very caustic and attacked Jonah and did ad libs insulting Jonah.” However, the director Greg Mottola explained that the actor “clearly the coolest guy in the room and everyone else was nerds and losers”so they were perfect for their characters.

