Why the Chinese economy is in trouble and what it means for the rest of the world | Economy | D.W.

As growth in the world’s major economies slows as a result of high inflation, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, many economists expect China to come to the world’s rescue again.

But the situation is very different from 2008, when the then rapidly expanding Chinese economy and a huge stimulus unleashed by the Beijing government helped Western countries recover much faster from the financial crisis. This time China’s economic problems are more serious. The government has already all but given up on a 5.5% GDP growth target for this year, and Premier Li Keqiang warned last month that there was little interest at the moment in a more expansive policy.

Business and consumer activity in the world’s second-largest economy has been hampered by Beijing’s “zero covid” policy, which has quarantined workers for months in dozens of cities, forcing many businesses to shut down. business. Chinese leaders are reluctant to reverse this draconian policy for fear of triggering a larger crisis.

China cannot learn to live with COVID

“China hasn’t lived with COVID like the rest of the world. So there would be economic chaos if the virus suddenly swept through the country,” Jacob Gunter, a senior analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS), told DW. for its acronym in English), based in Berlin. “There is no accumulated immunity since they refused to import mRNA vaccines, they do not have a very advanced health system and there is a lot of skepticism about vaccines.”

Added to this is the recent collapse of the real estate sector that almost caused the bankruptcy of one of the largest builders in the country, China Evergrande. Chinese home buyers have defaulted on mortgages on unfinished apartments, bank loans for property purchases have fallen for the first time in a decade.

“The fall of the real estate sector is the biggest problem [en comparación con la política de cero covid]said Craig Botham, a China+ economist at the Pantheon Macroeconomics research center. of GDP is much more pernicious. Households, banks and local governments have bad balance sheets.”

China cuts interest rates while the world raises them

The Chinese central bank cut interest rates this week, after industrial production and retail sales grew less than expected and oil demand fell 10% year-on-year in July.

“It’s the opposite of what’s happening in the rest of the world, where countries are raising interest rates,” Gunter told DW, adding that Chinese consumers don’t want to spend money for fear of being forced into quarantine and having no income.

Unlike in 2008, when China’s 4 trillion yuan ($586 billion, €579 billion) monetary stimulus helped stabilize the global economy, the impact of any further expansionary policy from Beijing is likely to be limited in the West. Botham told DW. “However, the focus on supply-side policies, and weak Chinese demand, will mean that China will export disinflation and even deflation to the rest of the world in the next 12 months, helping to cool global inflation.”

