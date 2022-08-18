SUPERSTAR Selena Gomez’s love life has been a subject of discussion on the internet for several years.

Between her previous relationship with pop singer Justin Bieber, now married, and rumors that she is dating Marvel star Chris Evans, fans want to know who the Disney Channel ex is dating.

Who is Selena Gomez dating?

Rumors that Selena Gomez and Evans were an article started circulating in late 2021, but were rejected by her on TikTok.

The singer and actress confirmed she is single in a funny video on the online platform in May 2022.

In the video, Gomez films himself saying he’s happy to be single before panning a shot of four beloved friends as a couple.

This seemed to confirm her single status, which has long been speculated about.

However, rumors of another romance were circulating in August 2022, when the actress was spotted approaching director Andrea Iervolino.

Images shared by Mail Online showed them having fun in Italy.

She was also seen dating rapper Tyga in August, but it’s unclear whether the two are an object.

Over the years, Gomez has had a number of high-profile relationships.

Her dating history includes:

The weekend

International recording artist The Weeknd is Selena’s most recent confirmed relationship.

The couple reportedly reunited in January 2017, when photos of the two kissing surfaced online.

They confirmed the relationship on Instagram in April 2017 and attended that year’s Met Gala together.

After 10 months of dating, they apparently decided to split due to conflicting schedules.

Samuel Krost

Perhaps Gomez’s only confirmed boyfriend who isn’t an A-lister, Samuel Krost was just a regular guy when he was photographed holding hands with the star at a cozy dinner in New York.

It is reported that the couple met through mutual friend Gigi Hadid.

This was before an alleged split with Gigi’s sister Bella over Selena’s transition from Sam to Bella’s ex, The Weeknd.

Krost confirmed the relationship on Instagram after they broke up in August 2016.

Zedd

Gomez dated Russian-German DJ Anton Zaslavski, known as Zedd, briefly in 2015.

That year Selena confirmed the relationship in a radio interview, saying, “I love Anton [Zedd] a lot and I definitely had a thing with him, which was nice ”.

However, fellow recording artist Diplo questioned the relationship, suggesting it was a publicity stunt.

Justin Bieber

Selena has had a roller coaster romance for over five years with Bieber, which officially ended in 2015.

An intermittent relationship held many ups and downs for the two singers.

There were rumors of a possible reunion around 2017, but a year later Justin settled down.

He got married to Alec Baldwin’s granddaughter Hailey and the two are doing great.

Taylor Lautner

Twilight star Taylor Lautner had a short-lived fling with Gomez in 2009.

The couple met in Vancouver while working on separate filming projects.

Things didn’t work out due to the media spotlight, with Gomez telling US Magazine: “We would go out for lunch and dinner, but I knew he had the paparazzi following him and me the paparazzi following me… People were becoming a little crazy about us “.

However, he added: “It’s so sweet. Taylor made me so happy. I didn’t know I could be so happy ”.

Lautner then became engaged to Taylor Dome in 2021.

Nick Jonas

Selena’s first confirmed relationship was with Nick Jonas in 2008.

The couple were together for a few months before separating for unknown reasons.

Gomez confirmed the relationship when Jonas’ sexuality was in question, saying, “I dated him!”

Jonas has since married Indian screen superstar Priyanka Chopra.

The couple began dating in 2018 and got married the same year in Jodphur, India, in a couple of traditional Christian and Hindu ceremonies.