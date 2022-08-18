Who is Jay Shetty, the former monk who “will officiate the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck”

“Jay Shetty is supposed to celebrate the wedding of Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck“. Although there is nothing official and – consequently – the conditional remains a must, the indiscretion of Page Six for access the spotlight about the famous British life coach. According to the reconstruction of the site, in fact, it seems that it is just him the person you choose Bennifer to officiate theirs wedding bis, scheduled in the weekend in Georgia.

Who is Jay Shetty? Born and raised in Londonwith Indian origins, attends one at the age of 18 Business School but remains fascinated by a monk invited to speak in the institute. Speeches that strike him, far from those of CEOs and entrepreneurs to whom He was used: then he begins to meditate, to do works of charity, to help people, gradually getting closer to the life of the monkto then practice it in all respects at the age of 22.

Fly to India, travel for a long time for Europe, then after three years he decides to to share with others what he had learned from experience. Like this back to Englandstart doing sessions coaching to individuals and companies, then the next step: making that wisdom accessible to all, for free. Through social media, which she has been studying for several months, she comes international successwith videos that go viral and billions of views.

A story incrediblecrowned with the best seller Think Like a Monkprecisely Think like a monkand with the award-winning podcast On Purpose, in which he hosted celebrity the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Smith and the lamentation Kobe Bryant. In addition of course to J. Lo, who last February-among the promotional activities of his latest film Marry Me – «he asked Shetty just to officiate four weddingsAnd talk about the power of love.

According to reports Page Sixthe author 34 years old celebrated last September even the wedding of another great star, Lily Collinsthe protagonist of Emily in Paris. To find out if he will be called to the same task even at the Bennifers, just wait a few hours: the exchange of fateful ones Yesin fact, it is scheduled for Saturday.

