Who is Jay Shetty? Meet Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s wedding officiant

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have hired one of the world’s most famous motivational speakers and life coaches, Jay Shetty, to preside over their upcoming Georgia wedding.

Page Six learned exclusively on Thursday that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, has chosen the former British-born monk, 34, to marry her and Oscar winner, 50, this weekend.

Here is some information about Shetty that may explain why he was bestowed the honor following the couple’s secret wedding in Las Vegas in July.

What do you do for a living? Shetty is an incredibly successful podcaster, author, and motivational speaker. Getty Images for The Podcast Aca

Shetty, who is of Indian descent, attended a business school in the UK and during his time there he met a monk who encouraged him to spend four summers living a Vedic monk lifestyle in an ashram, which is a monastery in Mumbai.

After returning to business, he eventually caught the attention of media mogul Arianna Huffington, who hired him to produce videos on relationships, wellness, mental health, and purpose for the New York Huffington Post.

In February 2019, she launched her podcast called “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” in which she interviews celebrities and other successful people about what they believe their purpose in life is.

“I wanted to create a conversation that went beyond the athlete, beyond the celebrity, beyond the personality, the profile, the person and for me that essence that everyone has, that truth that everyone has is their purpose,” he said on ” The Build Series ”in May 2019.“ It is what we are ready to die for and what we live for ”.

In 2020, Shetty released a New York Times best-selling book titled “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day.” He also has more than 11 million followers on Instagram and is the chief purpose officer of the Calm app, according to his Instagram bio.

He is married? Shetty and wife Radhi Devlukia Shetty celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in April. Getty Images for Lewis Howes

Shetty is no stranger to getting married, as he’s been married himself and has been for more than six years. He married his wife, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, in April 2016.

The vegan chef, 32, regularly makes appearances on her husband’s podcast, and the couple have also created their own tea line called Sama Tea.

In an anniversary post written in April 2020, Shetty praised his wife for her support throughout her career.

“When I met you 7 years ago, I had no plans, money or ideas on what I was going to do, just a lot of passion,” she captioned a Facebook photo from their wedding day.

“You believed in me, blocked me and helped me become a better man through your love, support and kindness. We have done so much in the last 4 years, so many changes and so many uncertainties but you never made me feel that you don’t trust me or believe in me! “

He added: “Thank you for always being down to earth in all circumstances. Thank you for reminding me of what’s really important. Thank you for always being sincere, genuine and authentic in everything you do! “

How do you know Lopez and Affleck? Shetty and Lopez have worked together on several occasions. Peacock TV

In January 2021, Lopez and Shetty collaborated together on an episode of “Coach Conversations,” a YouTube series that brings people together to talk about culture, community and creativity.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer then appeared as a guest on Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast in March 2021. In the episode she said, “Everything I do, I want it to have a purpose. I want to remind people to have their own power. Be at your best at all times, even when the cameras are not on ”.

It appears the couple have continued a friendship ever since. When Lopez was on press tour for her Hulu movie “Marry Me,” she asked Shetty to officiate four couples’ weddings for the promo.

The author wrote on Instagram at the time: “It was seeing 4 beautiful couples taking their vows and having Jennifer Lopez and @maluma as wedding singers! Their stories and their travels have brought tears to everyone’s eyes and I am so grateful to have been a part of them ”.

However, Bennifer’s wedding 2.0 isn’t the first high-profile wedding Shetty has officiated. She also married Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell in Colorado last September.

