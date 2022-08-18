Who is Carlos López de Silanes, Ordiales’ replacement at Cruz Azul?

Carlos López de Silanes is the new sports director of Cruz Azul, but an old acquaintance: Rival in the Final of ’97, a man Jaime Ordiales trusts and with an Americanist past.

It’s been a little over two weeks since Carlos Lopez de Silanes took charge of sports director at Cruz Azulbefore the departure of Jaime Ordiales heading to the Mexican Football Federation, however, in his barely incipient management he was able to make two signings for the Opening 2022: Alonso Escoboza and Michael Estrada.

The 52-year-old manager joined the coaching staff of Diego Aguirre, as a second technical assistant, from the past June 5 during the preseason in Cancun, at his request Jaime Ordiales, because he is a man you trust and with whom you have worked before, so the relay to the club’s board it looked quite natural.

Carlos Lopez de Silanes he is a man of many experience in Mexican soccer and who knows quite well Blue Cross as a rival, because the now manager he is well remembered because he was one of the players of the Lion in that unforgettable End of the Winter of 97in which cement team was crowned as the Mexican soccer champion Y won his eighth star.

The then defense of emerald box played both the match Ida as the return in that definition by the title, however, he did not do it as a starter, because in the duel played in the Blue Stadium entered change until the 85th minuteso there was nothing he could do to avoid the defeat of La Fiera, while in the Nou Camp he entered at 59′ and was on the court at the time Juan Reynoso raised the Champion trophy.

A man from Jaime Ordiales with an Americanist past

It should be noted that Diego Aguirre arrived at Cruz Azul with only two men as part of your coaching staff: John Joseph Verzeri as their Technical Assistant Y Fernando PinataresWhat physical trainerso the directive opted for add to one more itemof Mexican nationality and with knowledge in the national soccerwhich could support the Uruguayan strategist.

It is important to remember that, Carlos Lopez de Silanes had already been close to work in La Noriabecause he was searched for William Alvarez in 2019 as one of the candidates to replace Ricardo Pelaez What sports directoror yet finally decided on to name a Jaime Ordialeswho stayed until July 2021 and after a seven-month break, had a second stage that ended on August 1, 2022, when he began his work at the FMF.

Carlos Lopez, 52 years old He was also a player for teams like Necaxa and ChivasHowever, after ending his football career took another direction technical direction and came to work with staunch rival of The Machinein the lower categories of America in 2004, Eagle Partner in 2007 and later in 2011 as a scout and in 2013 as sports coordinator. It was then when he met Jaime Ordialeswith whom he worked as your technical assistant at Socio Águilaas well as in Zacatepec and in Tecos.

“Is a person very preparedWho knows handle that pressure from the big teams. They made a good decision, although I would have loved to be me. He is honest people and above all a great person. We work together in AmericaI was his assistant in the Zacatepec and in tecos. It’s a great professional that will surely go well”were the words of the also former Manchester United scout in 2019 for ESPN, with which he referred to Jaime Ordialeswhen in 2019 he learned that he won the position of sports director at Cruz Azul.

