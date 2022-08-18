What to watch today on TV? Thursday, August 18, 2022 | TV

15.50 / #0

‘Jack Reacher’

USA, 2012 (130 minutes). Director: Christopher McQuarrie. Cast: Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike, Werner Herzog, Richard Jenkins.

The character of Jack Reacher was created by writer Lee Child, who made him the protagonist of 18 novels. He now comes to the screen in the form of a hectic blockbuster, led by a forceful Tom Cruise. Reacher is an ex-military policeman and ex-combatant, without affective ties and with serious shortcomings when it comes to managing in civil society. The film, of course, bets on the great spectacle and relies on countless clichés, but it delivers some gloomy sequences, and the action ones are shot with singular efficiency.

16.00 / TCM

‘The White Ribbon’

Das weisse band. Austria-Germany-France, 2009 (144 minutes). Director: Michael Hanke. Cast: Ulrich Tukur, Susanne Lothar, Christian Friedel, Burghart Klaussner.

From movies like the seventh continent Y Benny’s video, Michael Haneke’s work explores the twists and turns of Europe, whose decrepitude his latest film becomes a clear metaphor for, Love. In this masterful The White Ribbon, Haneke travels to the eve of World War I, to a town in northern Germany. The director makes a thorough study around the seed of evil, which beats in a closed universe ruled by order and appearances. Haneke shakes the viewer in a story that accumulates brutal ellipses, in which the growth of horror is intuited. And he portrays traumatized characters, the perfect breeding ground for later barbarism.

17.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The Great Escape’

The Great Escape. USA, 1963 (168 minutes). Director: John Sturges. Cast: Steve McQueen, Richard Attenborough, James Garner, Charles Bronson, James Coburn.

For starters, take a look at the cast. Later, noticing that behind the camera is the author of The seven magnificents Y The last train from Gun Hill. And now you can enjoy the great escape, a cataract of cinema that leads one to think about why films of this size are no longer made. If Tarantino is said to make masterpieces, then the great escape it is a heavenly work; achieves the most complex: sustaining the verisimilitude of the film and making believe that what lives on the screen is reality itself. Although perhaps Sturges only intended to have fun with the adventures of a group of prisoners in a Nazi concentration camp who have to dig a very long tunnel to try to escape. Well, it turns out that he did that too.

18.20 / SyFy

‘oblivion’

USA, 2013 (126 minutes). Director: Joseph Kosinski. Cast: Tom Cruise, Olga Kurylenko, Morgan Freeman.

A new post-apocalyptic fable, set in the year 2077, when the Earth has been devastated after the war with an alien race. Humans live on a moon of Saturn and only two people remain on the blue planet, in charge of the drones that extract the last water resources of the planet. Nothing new, although the story works with the support of Tom Cruise’s charisma and some amazing digital effects.

19.35 / WE ARE

‘Bullfighter’

Spain, 1986 (108 minutes). Director: Pedro Almodovar. Cast: Assumpta Serna, Nacho Martínez, Antonio Banderas.

A runaway melodrama by Almodóvar, a portrait of characters on the edge, seduced by their desire to kill and die, a painful journey to tragedy… In the footage of Bullfighter Many proposals coexist (thanks to a great script co-written with Jesús Ferrero) that are grouped in a mosaic of feverish images.

19.40 / Movistar Action

‘The night is ours’

We Own The Night. USA, 2007 (117 minutes). Director: James Grey. Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Wahlberg, Robert Duvall.

James Gray, author of works of the depth of Two Lovers Y ellis dream, directs a powerful drama wrapped in a climate tinged with fatalism. The night is our traces the story of two brothers confronted by the law and portrays with unsuspected blackness some ambiguous characters, before whom the viewer will have difficulty empathizing. A brutal drawing of beings oppressed by a ruthless society, who must also suffer the torment of family chains.

20.35 / Paramount Network

‘The cabin in the woods’

The Cabin in the Woods. USA, 2012 (95 minutes). Director: Drew Goddard. Cast: Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemswort, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz.

Possibly the most tireless of fans is the devotee of horror movies. He has to search through dozens of films to find, occasionally, a gem that makes a genre more than contaminated. The cabin in the woods he plays at creating a puzzle of cinephile references that arises from a situation that has been squeezed to death (the group of youngsters who spend a weekend in the mountains); moreover, the first stretch of footage underlines all the topics of the adolescent comedy. However, a surprising script twist shakes up the plot and begins to combine terror, parody and homage in the most stimulating way, turning the film into a game of metafiction that shakes up its images and embraces excess without falling into gratuitousness.

22.00 / Telecinco

A new enigma in the ‘Blanca’ series

On tonight’s episode of the series White, The young police collaborator will enter a new case when the body of a teenager is found in an old noble palace. The event especially interests Inspector Luguori, Blanca’s charismatic colleague, since the property belongs to her family and the place brings back painful memories of the past.

22.30 / The Sixth

Humor and romance in ‘Little Coincidences’

The romantic comedy starring Javier Veiga and Marta Hazas accumulates adventures for its characters. Javi meets Marta again during the summer in Madrid and decides to leave the relationship he has with one of the students of the tasting course. However, after her job at the store failed, Marta believes that the time has come to accept a job offer far from Spain.

22.40 / Neox

‘The Italian Job’

USA, 2003 (105 minutes). Director: F. Gary Gray. Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, Donald Sutherland.

The leader of a band of thieves is betrayed and loses the loot he has obtained: he will organize a detailed plan to take revenge. This is how this starts remake of A job in Italy old 1969 film, which at least plays with a splendid cast and deftly handles narrative twists.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.