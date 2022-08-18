What is the curious relationship that Ariana Grande has with Jimin’s new solo album?

Although certain rumors of both artists have been heard on social networks, Jimin He is currently focused on his solo career, it is believed that he is making new material for his debut and according to the latest news that has been seen, so he left a lot of curiosity among the fans, they wonder what he is doing Ariana Grande in relation to the Korean singer.

bts According to their temporary separation, with the reduction of their group activities, each one has focused on their personal life as a soloist, since then the only members who have shown their debut and one of the most played songs, is that of Jungkook with Charlie Puth, Y J Hope with his amazing album.

Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter, and rapper Tommy Brown, known as TBHits, shared a photo with Jimin on his Instagram account! TBHits has worked with artists like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, among others. OMG PJM1 IS COMING 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/B8dFPgxynu — JIMIN SA✿ 𝑾𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒀𝒐𝒖 | SLOW (@JIMINATION_SA) August 10, 2022

What fans don’t know is that very soon Jimin will announce his possible single, with the participation of Tommy Brown, as one of the main producers of his interpretation and in which he will say the making of this album, most likely being promoted on social networks. This producer is known as “TBHits” for his great ability to produce hits in the US market, such as The Weeknd, BLACKPINK, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, so it would be a unique opportunity for Jimin to be currently part of his work and be totally successful:

Productions by Tommy Brown of Ariana Grande – BLACKPINK:

Therefore, upon hearing this news and sharing several images of Jimin with his team members, it went viral in a few minutes, considering that a date for its premiere has not yet been set, but it left fans anxious to find out. listening to his new solo debut, in which the singer Ariana Grande caused him a lot of intrigue, of how his new song would be heard, knowing that he would be working with Tommy Brown on his debut.

Do you think the two artists would be part of a possible collaboration together?