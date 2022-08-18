What is Jessica Alba doing?

22 years ago years of dark-angelhis first big job as the protagonist, and 18 of the first part of Sin Citywhose role as an exotic dancer definitively catapulted her to stardom as a sex symbol.

His career promised to be brilliant, it seemed that he was going to eat the world, and in fact, copied countless covers of magazines and programs. She was style and beauty icon. They even said that its proportions were physically perfect. But, at 41 years old, Jessica Alba is practically missing. What is she doing?

In the world of interpretation he did not shine As much as she would have wanted. And not precisely because of her lack of talent. her role in dark-angel It earned him a nomination for the Golden Globes, but for better or worse, his physique prevailed.

She wanted to be like Natalie Portman, he demanded serious papers. But she was only offered romantic comedies, family movies or superhero roles, like Sue Storm in The four fantastic.

Palmetto wore in a bikini along with the ill-fated Paul Walker in lethal dive (2005) and even tried the horror genre with The Eye (Visions) (2008) and the thriller with Awake (2007).

But his best role in the last decade has undoubtedly been The devil under the skin (2010) a controversial film based on Jim Thompson’s novel about the life of a murderer. At last he had the serious role he wanted though, inevitably, and To the delight of a large part of the male public, he continued to wear a palmetto equally.

That same year he also diversified thanks to Robert Rodriguez, who had already directed him in No City. He offered her a role in his new movie Machete and four years later he counted on her again for Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, a sequel to the film that had made him famous nine years ago. in her too he redeployed his art in the american baralthough these new adventures did not have the success of its first installment, being considered one of the worst sequels of the cinema.

The last times we have seen her parading the red carpet as the protagonist were thanks to Mechanic: Recurrencein 2016 with Jason Stathan, already hidden killersin 2019. After that she has been as detective Nancy McKenna in the television series LA’s Finest.

But what has happened with Alba has happened with so many other half-fallen (or totally fallen) stars in Hollywood, and it seems that there are three options: you can grow marijuana, plant vineyards or develop your own brand of cosmetics, and the actress has opted for the latter.

In 2014 she created her company, The Honest Company, with cosmetic and hygiene products “for the whole family” committed, according to its advertising, to the environment. The company has more than a million followers on networks and Honest Beauty has come out of it, focused on makeup with the same philosophy and of which Alba is its best ambassador.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style=”width: 0px; overflow:hidden; line-height: 0;» class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Tags: Jessica Alba, fantastic 4, Sin City | Filed Under: 2000s, Cinema