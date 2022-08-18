What are world types in Minecraft?

Minecraft has nearly endless possibilities when it comes to generating worlds. However, players can adjust how they would like their world to look to some extent.

One way to do this, aside from using world seeds, is to select the world type. Depending on its type, a world may exhibit certain characteristics.

These features differ slightly between the Java and Bedrock editions of the game. However, there is also a level of consistency between versions, depending on the world type selected.

Still, it never hurts to take a closer look at the game’s world types, as the world generation screen doesn’t describe the different types particularly well.

There are currently 8 world types between the two main versions of Minecraft

Overall, there are eight world types between the two main versions of Minecraft. However, these types are not divided equally. Many are exclusive to Java Edition, while one exclusive to Bedrock is no longer accessible without third-party software.

Each of these world types is quite different from their counterparts, so it’s not a bad idea to consider what each world type entails. This is especially true if players use a world seed, as the world type can drastically change the composition of the seed itself.

World types in both versions of Minecraft

Default/Infinite – The standard spawn rules for a world. Biomes spawn along with structures at their defined locations.

– The standard spawn rules for a world. Biomes spawn along with structures at their defined locations. super flat/flat – Generates a world that is completely flat. The world’s lowest layer is set to Y=-64, and by default the terrain is generated with one layer of bedrock blocks, two layers of dirt, and one layer of grass blocks. Mobs spawn normally, though slimes are seen more often. The super flat worlds of Java Edition also spawn villages and players can customize them during world creation.

Exclusive to the Java edition

Amplified – Generates terrain with exceptionally high elevations, creating mountains and valleys that are even larger than those generated in the default/infinite world type. Many of these mountains even reach the established height limit of a world.

– Generates terrain with exceptionally high elevations, creating mountains and valleys that are even larger than those generated in the default/infinite world type. Many of these mountains even reach the established height limit of a world. great biomes – Spawns a standard world with biomes that are four times larger on average on the XZ axis. Structures spawned within these biomes are more abundant than their standard counterparts.

– Spawns a standard world with biomes that are four times larger on average on the XZ axis. Structures spawned within these biomes are more abundant than their standard counterparts. unique biome – Spawns the entire Overworld in one biome.

– Spawns the entire Overworld in one biome. Debugging mode – Obtained only by holding Alt while scrolling through world types in world creation. This world contains all of the game’s block states arranged on a grid. Players cannot create or destroy blocks.

– Obtained only by holding Alt while scrolling through world types in world creation. This world contains all of the game’s block states arranged on a grid. Players cannot create or destroy blocks. Custom – A fully customizable world type accessed via a .JSON file, where players can configure all of its parameters before loading them into world creation.

Bedrock Edition Exclusives

Ancient – This type of world can no longer be accessed without third-party software or reverting the version of Minecraft being played. These worlds have a block size of 256×256, surrounded by an invisible layer of bedrock blocks.

At the moment, these are all the world types available between the two main editions of the game, but Mojang may release more in the future. Some older world types may even return in future updates, which may be something worth looking forward to.

Fortunately, the world types available at the moment will ensure that players don’t get bored easily.

