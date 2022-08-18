We have the pink garments that you will not stop wearing this fall

I predicted it

valentine at her show for this fall and we agreed: fuchsia pink is, without a doubt, the color that matters most of the season.

Pierpaolo Piccioli, the firm’s designer, has us obsessed with him since last March, when he held his parade in Paris. Such was the impact of it that pink has remained in the street style on everyone’s lips during these months, motivating low cost firms to launch their first mid-season collections completely bathed in the coveted tone.

It wasn’t just the impact of Valentino’s prêt-à-porter show for the autumn-winter 2022/23 season, for being tinted pink from floor to ceiling and including more than half of the collection, continuing with the monochrome of that same fuchsia. . They have also been viral garments, such as the fuchsia coat that the Indtiex giant –

Zara– launched at that time or the rise of barbiecore after the announcement of the film starring

margot robbie which will be released in July 2023.

The other big factor that has contributed to keeping fuchsia pink in our heads has been the display of celebrities who have donned the collection before it came out. Starting by

Zendaya on several occasions, going through style prescribers such as

Leonie Hanne, Aimee Song or the actresses

Florence Pugh and Anne Hathaway, who wore them as a pink army while attending the Haute Couture parade of the firm. and ending with

Dua Lipawho dressed his entire team with the collection for the concert he gave this summer in

Kosovohis hometown.

Heart-stopping crop tops, oversize blazers, beaded sweaters and even sequined or see-through dresses. Valentino’s original collection was made up of a wide range of trendy garments, including the platforms that flood the networks due to their influence and that of other firms such as Versace. Most of them can be found in a low cost version thanks to

Mango or Massimo Dutti. We make a summary of the best.

Fuchsia garments from the collection that Mango has launched for this fall. / Mango

At Mango we have fallen in love with

tweed blazers that will solve the most important work occasions of autumn, but also the single-breasted suit jacket that seems like the best total look of the season.

If we want to imitate Leonie Hanne and her style as a guest at the latest Valentino Haute Couture show, held in Rome, we just have to get hold of the latest Mango top, which is more wearable than the original, but just as striking. The best idea will be to combine it as on the page: fuchsia total look by

miniskirt and sixties stockings. A bet as risky as successful.

Massimo Dutti Studio garments for this fall, with fuchsia as the protagonist. / Massimo Dutti

At Massimo Dutti, on the other hand, we have come across the most sophisticated satin dress of the moment: with

bat sleeve and straight skirt, there will be nothing to resist it. In terms of suits, the firm proposes one of

double breasted that is comfortable and formal in equal parts.

The star of the crown is a set of satin shirt and pants that is not like the rest of the garments: in degraded tones from dark purple to fuchsia, it is postulated as

the most discreet option, but also the most original. The best way to wear this trend without excesses.

Zara platform heel in fuchsia.

We already have all the necessary garments, but we know that in order to round off an outfit and strictly comply with the trend, it is necessary to add the right footwear: some

platform lounges. We have found the perfect ones at Zara. There are no more excuses to resist this trend, which will rule throughout the fall.