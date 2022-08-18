ViX+ revealed the cast of Mujeres Asesinas

The production of the mall for ViX+ It is based on the original format of pol ka (Argentina), which already has a dozen international versions. The most recent was in 2013: Killer Women of ABC (USA), in charge of Sofia Vergara Y louis balaguer of Latin World Entertainment; and previously three seasons on Televisa de México (2008-2010) with renowned actresses such as Itatí Cantoral, Verónica Castro, Edith González and Aislinn Derbez.

The new version of the digital platform is inspired by real events that occurred in Mexico with stories of women who did not have simple, serene or happy lives. They faced violent partners, manipulative parents and hostile bosses, as well as humiliating situations. They all tried unsuccessfully to improve their lives. Without resources or psychological help, they reached their limit, and prison or death seemed less terrifying than continuing to endure their situation.

Of eight episodes, Killer women is inspired by the book by Marissa Grinstein, it was adapted by renowned screenwriter Alicia Luna. Pepe Castro, Carlos García Agraz and Lorena Peréz-Ríos will direct the episodes. Francisco Casasús Fernández, Rafael Cuadros Valle and Luis Luisillo Miguel will be its executive producers. It is also a co-production of Plétora Productions and Mall for Vix+. The series will premiere exclusively this year on ViX+ in the US, Mexico and most Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, with a new episode coming out every week. (AB)