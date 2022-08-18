Vin Diesel delivers Paul Walker’s daughter at his wedding at the altar

Vin Diesel accompanied Paul Walker’s daughter at her wedding 0:33

(CNN) — Prepare to cry.

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, married actor Louis Thornton-Allan earlier this month. Walker’s “Fast & Furious” co-star Vin Diesel walked the altar of his old friend’s daughter.

The moment was captured in a photo that Meadow posted on Instagram.

The couple married in the Dominican Republic and spoke to Vogue about their ceremony.

“We couldn’t have imagined it to be more perfect and personal,” Walker said. “And honestly, it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the beginning. It was a very intimate celebration.”

“We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand. To end the night, there was a wonderful fireworks display and we lit lanterns in the picturesque night sky.”

Walker’s father died in a car accident in Southern California in 2013 at age 40. He was in the passenger seat of a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT—which was being driven by a fellow race team member—that crashed into a utility pole and exploded.