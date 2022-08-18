‘Venus’ by Jaume Balaguer and Ester Expsito to open the Sitges Festival 2022

The organization of the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival has just officially announced what its opening film will be, and it will be none other than Venus, the new work of The Fear Collection after the Venicephrenia of lex of the Church. Venus will be directed by the horror veteran Jaume Balaguer and have Ester Expsito as the protagonist. The work has been described as a tape “dirty, modern city, with misery and problems, a world close to the sordid“. It is inspired by HP Lovecraft, The dreams of the witch’s houseand seeks to transfer that cosmic horror to Madrid itself, as we saw with the day of the beast of the aforementioned filmmaker who is preparing season 2 of 30 coins.

Sitges is the house of terror, fantasy and science fiction

Balaguer is a regular in Sitges who has been to the festival with his different deliveries of [REC] hand in hand with Paco Plaza and even with independent works such as Muse, although this last project was not as received with open arms as others. Venus is postulated as a rather unique feature film in Balaguer’s filmography, since it leaves the earthly field and begins to touch that cosmic atmosphere. For now the project reminds us a bit of what we saw in Colors Out of Spaceby Richard Stanley with Nicolas Cage in the cast.

The Sitges Festival will take place, on this occasion, from October 6 to 16. The celebration of the 55th edition of the most important event of the international fantastic It will be made up of an official circuit of feature films that will go on to compete to see which work wins the grand prize this time. Balaguer may even have been inspired by the Mother! by Darren Aronofsky for Venus, given that the poster is clearly reminiscent of the one starring Jennifer Lawrence back in the day.