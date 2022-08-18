Universal Studios Hollywood launches its new attraction at Halloween Horror Nights | Tijuana News

San Diego, California.- Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood starts on Thursday, September 8 with a new attraction.

It’s about this year’s iconic “Terror Tram” expands to include a cinematic twist on blockbuster films from jordan peele.

The attraction will be a crossover experience that reinvents Us, featuring ‘The Tethered’, a revolutionary army of vengeful ‘doppelgangers’ whose uprising pits them against members of the new set of Jupiter’s Claim set in the filmmaker’s latest pop nightmare, Nope.

“Terror Tram”, exclusive to Universal Studios Hollywood

The “Terror Tram” is exclusive to Universal Studios Hollywood and invites visitors to explore parts of the famous movie studio on foot, home to some of the most notable movie sets.

Once the guests disembark from the tram, the terror is unleashed. This year the villain hollywood harry unravel “Hollywood Harry’s Halloween,” a nightmarish extravaganza featuring an insane cast of characters passing through the iconic Psycho House and then by the stage of ‘War of the Worlds’ of Steve Spielberg.

scary ending

As guests fight their way through a choreographed massacre on the set of Nope’s Jupiter’s Claim, they’ll meet ‘The Tethered’ from Us in a terrifying finale of epic proportions.

Following the success of 2019’s haunted house “Us,” this experience will feature all-new choreography from concept artist and choreographer Madeline Hollander.

Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios Hollywood brings together the sickest minds in horror to immerse guests in a three-dimensional world of horror, where fear is lived and breathed, inspired by the most iconic horror properties on television and film.

Start on September 8

The event kicks off on Thursday, September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood with eight terrifying haunted houses, and on Friday, September 2 at Universal Orlando Resort with 10 of these terrifying haunted houses.

Both events will take place on select nights through Monday, October 31. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

tickets for Halloween Horror Nights can be purchased online at the main entrance of Universal Studios Hollywood, giving guests early entry to the event at select haunted houses, beginning at 6:00 p.m. each night of the event (subject to change). Various ticket options are available for purchase.

The Haunted Houses at Universal Studios Hollywood

• “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” takes guests into the twisted mind of multi-award winning artist The Weeknd as they enter a surreal, living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by his music and short films.

• “Halloween” takes you back to where it all began in a hauntingly authentic haunted house that depicts the most chilling moments from the critically acclaimed original film.

• “The Horrors of Blumhouse” brings to life Blumhouse’s supernatural thriller The Black Phone and horror comedy Freaky.

• “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” extends the exciting legacy of Universal Pictures by uniting for the first time the greatest horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, in an epic battle.

• “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” from MGM, traps guests in a terrifying funhouse featuring killer clown-like creatures.

• “La Llorona: The Weeping Woman” presents the legend of La Llorona who comes to life to terrorize the living as she mourns the children she murdered.

• “Scarecrow: The Reaping” discovers that Mother Nature’s retribution against the settlers for their past sins will be carried out by the farmland scarecrows who have stood as silent witnesses and are now guardians of destruction to anyone who crosses their path.

• “Universal Horror Hotel” lives up to its reputation as the original owner, who was executed years ago for his cowardly deeds, continues to haunt the place today and guests must either escape his vengeful spirit or risk becoming a permanent resident.

• Award-winning hip-hop dance group Jabbawockeez brings an all-new, high-energy show to this year’s event every night, complete with gravity-defying moves, special effects, and pulsating music.

The new Scare Zones

• “The People of Terror” is an extension of “La Llorona: The Weeping Woman”as the horror continues once visitors leave the haunted house and discover that there is no escape from the terrifying legend along with other supernatural characters from the most terrifying myths of Latin America.

• “Slaughterhouse Sideshow” turns New York Street into a battle zone when the performers and workers of a riotous carnival extravaganza are in a murderous riot.

• “Clownsawz” features a demonic troop of clowns who band together to terrify visitors with chainsaws as they enter the park.