United States, out of the U-20 Women’s World Cup

SAN JOSÉ — Japan and the Netherlands, from Group D, advanced this Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica 2022 and left out Ghana and the United States, the latter being one of the favorite teams to title.

On the final day of Group D, Japan cemented their lead with a resounding 3-1 victory over the United States. The Japanese closed with a perfect 9 points in the three games played, demonstrating their solidity to be a title candidate.

The Japanese Manaka Matsukubo (55′) would open the scoring after a serious defensive error, while Shinomi Koyama (67′) and Haruna Tabata (84′) would give more advantage, the discount would be by Simone Jackson (70′).

With the result, Japan left the American team without a chance, and one of the favorites for the title, which finished third in the group, with three points.

During the match, the Japanese showed good handling of the ball in the middle of the field and their great defensive order that complicated the American defense.

The arrivals of the United States were timid, they rarely attacked the rival frame and the times they arrived, they had little clarity to define in the last quarter of the field.

The Americans lacked more commitment on the pitch and figures like Olivia Moultrie were diminished by the Japanese defense.

The United States team tried to take risks at the end of the match when Jackson’s score fell (70′) but it was too late to recover the score.

In the other group D match, the Netherlands team thrashed Ghana 4-1 and fulfilled their objective to qualify for the quarterfinals of the World Cup event, after being second in the area with 6 points.

With a brace from Liz Rijsbergen (28′ and 65′) and goals from Ziva Henry (51′) and Marit Auée (84′) from penalties, the Netherlands sealed the match. While striker Doris Boaduwaa (53′) added the discount.

The Dutch players knew the urgency of going for the win, as they could be tied on points with the United States.

During the first half, the Netherlands had a hard time opening up the spaces. However, after Rijsbergen’s first goal, which came after an error in the exit of the goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan, the selected ones had more confidence and went to the front to sentence the match.

For its part, Ghana did not show its best version, it was very limited in dominance and in creating scoring options. The Ghanaian team knew that it was a formal game, since they had no chance of qualifying for the next phase of the tournament.

It was last in group D without points.