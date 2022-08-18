True Thompson, daughter of Kholé Kardashian, wears an exclusive Louis Vuitton bag model

The luxurious bag was personalized for the four-year-old girl with the image of Abby Kadabby from Sesame Street.

The eldest daughter of Kholé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has become a fashionista and it could not be different because his famous mother, and the entire Kardashian clan, are a reference of fashion and style.

At just four years old, True Thompson Kardashian has posed for her proud mother wearing a pink total look, accompanied by a special edition Louis Vuitton bag, with the image of Abby Kadabby from Sesame Street as the protagonist of the piece of the French luxury brand.

Faithful to tenure “Barbie core”, that thanks to the filming of the new film of the most famous doll of Mattel, has been reborn and with more strength, True has decided to wear a pink top and skirt.

khole kardashian38, posted on her Instagram account a series of photos of the little girl True Thompson in her pink outfit, accompanied by heart-shaped glasses and a Louis Vuitton bag personalized.

ANDThe luxury bag, which sells for $1,760, unpersonalized, was painted with True’s name in pink letters, along with a portrait of Sesame Street character Abby Cadabby.

It is the miniature version of the iconic style bag Speedy from Louis Vuitton.

Just a few days ago we told you about the exclusive sale that Harrods prepared for True’s cousin, Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner. The little girl was pampered by the iconic London store, putting at her disposal the most exclusive children’s fashion and toy products.

Is that the new litter of Kardashians brings the love for fashion in the blood, we have no doubt about that.

True Thompson is the older sister

Last week it was announced that True Thompson has become the older sister of a child, the second in common between the couple made up of Kholé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.. The little boy was born through a surrogate womb and in the midst of the separation of the businesswoman and the basketball player, who has been unfaithful to the mother of his children repeatedly.

We hope that everything is arranged in the best way between the parents of two, for the good of the children.

You may also like:

How does he do it? The secrets of Khloé Kardashian to show off a spectacular body

Did Khloé Kardashian Reverse the “Brazilian Butt Lift”? This is what this dangerous operation consists of

The most iconic and luxurious store in London prepares a special sale for Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner

Kardashian millionaire looks at Kourtney and Travis’ wedding