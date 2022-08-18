True, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter has a custom designer bag worth over 1300 euros

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, is 4 years old and a baby influencer. Her mother spares no expense to her when it comes to luxury accessories.

True Thompson is 4 years old and was born on April 12, 2018 from the relationship that Khloe Kardashian had with basketball player Tristan Thompson. The two broke up after numerous betrayals in 2021 and then returned together for a short period, during which they had a second child (via surrogate mother) born on August 5, 2022. True seems to want to follow in her mother’s footsteps in the fashion world: she is already a baby influencer!

What is Barbiecore fashion

True Thompson loves pink. Not surprisingly, it was the main color chosen for the decoration of the party that mother organized on the occasion of her fourth birthday. Rosa was also the little girl’s dress: a miniature Barbie. And her latest look, shared by mom Khloe, is also perfect Barbiecore style. This term indicates everything that refers to the fabulous world of Barbie and which traditionally is characterized by color pink, the doll’s color par excellence most famous in the world.

Like last spring, this summer too is pink, in its various shades, the must have color. It is the one that stylists have shown the most on the catwalk and is also the favorite of influencers and celebrities. Bags, shoes, jewelry, accessories, clothing: it’s all pink and fuchsia in the wardrobes of the moment. The trend began to spread when Valentino showed his Fall 2022 collection, characterized by shades of bright pink that the creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli developed directly with Pantone. From that moment on, the other Maison also began to refer more and more to these shades and obviously the trend did not escape the Kardashian house.

True Thompson with the luxury bag

The star of Keeping up with the Kardashians has published a series of photos of her daughter dressed entirely in pink, complete with heart-shaped sunglasses and a personalized Louis Vuitton bag (therefore certainly more expensive than the normal one). The luxury bag in the non-personalized version is sold on the official website of the prestigious Maison a 1300 euros: is the Nano Speedy model with double handles and shoulder strap, a smaller version of the iconic creation of the same name from the fashion house, with unmistakable Monogram canvas.

in photo: Louis Vuitton bag

In addition to the name True, it also features an additional custom detail: there’s a portrait of a character from the children’s show Sesame Street, Abby Cadabby. In short, Khloe Kardashian he spares no expense when it comes to his daughter and for this it has been heavily criticized. In fact, it is not the first time that we have seen the little girl dressed in designer clothes or surrounded by luxury items: three years ago she gave her a toy car, a miniature version of the sparkling pink Bentley.