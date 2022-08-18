Transfer market, they take Cristiano Ronaldo again: there is an agreement

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the 2022/23 season? Its future will be decided in the coming days and now, finally, the final square is being found to solve the great puzzle.

Transfer market, they take Cristiano Ronaldo again

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United will say goodbye: it is now certain. The Portuguese is no longer happy with the Red Devils jersey and is experiencing yet another “stomach ache” summer for the Champions League. The lack of qualification for the European competition did not please the former Juventus who is pushing with the company and with ten Hag for the sale to occur.

The Cristiano Ronaldo powder keg in this transfer market session is about to end. Until a few days ago it seemed that no one wanted CR7 anymore. Not for technical-tactical or age problems, but only for the economic aspect which, by now, is not easy to manage for any club in the world. Now a new opportunity opens up: the salary is drastically reduced and also accepts to “go down” in level.

According to the latest market news, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is about to be decided. And there could be a sensational surprise that Manchester United is thinking to solve the problem.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Sporting Lisbon?

Manchester United and Jorge Mendes are looking for a solution for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese champion did not accept the poor performance of the Red Devils and decided to say goodbye to the English club again. Erik ten Hag, I mean, is getting tired of his way of doing and would be inclined to let him leave to have a team more and more calm and ready to get involved to work.

According to what he reports The Independent, there is a sensational hypothesis in the future of Cristiano Ronaldo: the return to Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese club, in fact, is negotiating with its agent to restore vitality to the player and bring him back home, where it all began.

The sensational hypothesis could take hold given the behavior of CR7 at United. The return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting Lisbon now it is possible thanks to the sale of Matheus Nunes to Wolverhampton for 50 million, including bonuses.

Cristiano Ronaldo: the termination of the contract is being considered

Sporting Lisbon thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo and can take him on a free transfer. The Portuguese, in fact, risks the termination of the contract with Manchester United. Erik ten Hag and the management are not at all happy with his behavior and want to “get rid of him” also to no longer have the task of his contract.

