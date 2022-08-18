Tom Cruise’s last project before shooting in space

QEU Tom Cruise is capable of doing anything we know, because he has been working as an actor non-stop since the late eighties. His career has been full of successes, being the series Mission Impossible the most important, whose seventh and eighth installments will be released in 2023 and 2024, respectively, under the name of death sentence .

The last few weeks the actor has been seen filming with his team in Keswick, in the north of England. When the current shooting is finished, Tom will be able to get fully involved in his most ambitious project: filming in space.something that will be done thanks to SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace company, and with the essential collaboration of NASA.

Tom Cruise is a fan of realistic cinema, what’s more, he doesn’t allow dubbing actors to supplant him. He himself usually stars in all his scenes, despite the risk of an accident. In September of that same year, it became known, through the social network profile of an account that reports all aerospace launches, that on a tourist mission flight last October, Doug Liman, the director of the film, and Tomplus a person whose identity is unknown and who could have been a cameraman.

Filming will begin when Cruise finishes filming. Death Sentence Part 2and since the aerospace film is in the pre-production phase, it is intuited that the supposed trip to space was given to try to accommodate Cruise to zero gravity.

We could be facing one of the most expensive movies in history. Though in 2015 it was speculated that Cruise and Doug Liman would shoot Luna Park, a science fiction story about thieves who travel to the Moon to steal a powerful energy source. In fact, that same year the project was presented, but nothing more was known about it.