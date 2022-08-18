Toluca vs Monterrey: Where to SEE Day 9 Opening 2022

This Wednesday continues double day of the Opening 2022 on the MX League with the match between Toluca vs Monterreya key duel at the top of the championship, since both clubs fight for the first place in the general table, which, until now, corresponds to the Red Devils. Here we leave you the schedule and where to watch the live broadcast of the party.

Toluca comes after the controversial victory against Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium, while scratchedin the week of Classic Royalalso did the same with a great comeback against Atlético de San Luis.

When does Toluca vs. Monterrey play?

the match between Devils vs scratched will be held next Wednesday August 17 at 7:00 p.m. at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, home of the Toluca. This will be the first game of a tripleheader that will continue with clashes between Cruz Azul and Xolos, as well as Pachuca vs. America.

Live broadcast of Toluca vs Monterrey

The game of Toluca vs Monterrey will not have a live broadcast on open television, since the game will be projected only by the signal of affiliated, a channel that you must contract regardless of your pay TV provider; in the same way, the match will be on the platform of Vix+.

History Toluca vs. Monterrey in Liga MX

We leave you the last five results of the matches between Monterrey and Toluca in Liga MX:

Toluca 2-2 Monterrey | Closure 2022

Monterey 2-0 Toluca | opening 2021

Toluca 1-2 Monterey | Closure 2021

Monterey 3-1 Toluca | opening 2020

Toluca 2-0 Monterey | Closing 2019

Possible alignments of Toluca vs Monterrey

Toluca: Volpi, Mosquera, Ortega, Huerta, Angulo, Ruiz, Baeza, Fernández, Navarro, Meneses and González

Monterey: Cardenas, Aguirre, Medina, Moreno, Vegas, Meza, Ortiz, Romo, Gonzalez, Funes Mori and Aguirre

Prediction Toluca vs Monterrey

Despite being the general leaders of the tournament and being local, online bookmakers like Caliente.mx do not place the Toluca as a favorite and give them a +245 odds, while Monterey appears at +115; the tie pay +255.

Where to watch LIVE Toluca vs Monterrey

Date: 17 of August

Schedule: 7:00 p.m.

Place: Nemesio Diez Stadium

Where to see: Amateurs and Vix+

Live: Follow our minute by minute with the best actions in The Hobby

