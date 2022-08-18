Tobey Maguire is on vacation in Puerto Vallarta| Mexico news

National and international actors and singers have fallen in love with Mexican beaches and Vallarta Port is not the exception, this time users on social networks shared that Tobey Maguire Spider-Man actor is enjoying the sunny days at the port beach.

In the photos that Internet users have shared, a child and a young man are seen next to the actor. Maguire shared on his Instagram stories when The minor asked for an autograph.

In 2002 Tobey Maguire gotor the leading role in the movie Spider – Man, directed by Sam Raimi and based on the comic The Amazing Spider-Man from Marvel.

Due to the success of spider-man Two sequels were made Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007), both big box office hits.

In 2007 he appeared in the film The Good German a thriller co-starring George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.

Maguire worked alongside Leonardo DiCaprio on the film The Great Gatsby and a year later he played chess player Bobby Fischer in The Fisher Case.

In the year 2021 he appeared again as Spiderman in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Actors and actresses who have visited Puerto Vallarta

elizabeth taylorthe actress who, together with her then-husband Richard Burton, acquired a residence after recording a film in 1963.

Alexander Fernandez He has shown on several occasions his stay in Puerto Vallarta.

Other celebrities who have been in the port are Kim Kardashian, Lady GagaEva Longoria, Ricky Martin, among others.

