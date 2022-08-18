To the kisses: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck clear rumors having lunch on a romantic getaway

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez They were caught having lunch with their children in Santa Monica, California, after their romantic honeymoon in Europe.

After rumors sparked around the world of their estrangement, the lovebirds were seen engaging in an affectionate walk shortly before going their separate ways after having lunch and donuts.

In an image obtained by Page Six the actress of marry me52, lovingly patted her husband’s head during their family lunch at Huckleberry Café while their daughter violet16, was chatting near them.

Affleck, 49, donned a green shirt for the short outing alongside blue jeans, while JLo opted for an all-black gym outfit while her honey blonde hair was tied up in a chic bun.

The couple, who married in Las Vegas last month, were also joined by Affleck’s son, Samuel, 10, and Lopez’s twins, Emme and Maximilian, 14.

What is the reason for the separation of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they stayed apart for a few days after their honeymoon, as Affleck he had to return to the United States to complete filming for his next Nike-based film, while Lopez remained in Europe.

“In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and it’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making an extreme amount of money.”a source told Hollywood Life.

“They fully understand that there will be times when they can’t always be together. It’s something that both of them have acknowledged and discussed at length throughout their relationship, so it’s nothing new.”added the source.