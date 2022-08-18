TikTok: Latin woman takes a poster of Johnny Depp from a square: divides opinions (video) | entertainment pop culture

Video of a woman taking a poster of Johnny Depp from a shopping center goes viral on TikTok

The action was documented by Camila Belen, a young woman from Chile who decided to record her mother when she wanted to take said object with her, specifically where the image of the actor is seen promoting the perfume for men, Dior Sauvage.

First, you can see the woman in the video checking her surroundings and how she could take that cardboard.

A few seconds later he puts his plan of action and begins to remove one of the posters that adorned the security detectors of a department store.

According to the content creator, her mother had a very special reason for taking it, because she had always been in love with Johnny Depp.

“The guards did not believe it, my mother stole a poster of her platonic love,” was the text that accompanied the TikTok.

The video that was published on August 11 obtained 5.5 million views, more than 500 thousand likes and various comments on its action.

Internet opinion was divided.

Users sympathized with the adult lady, as they comment that being in her place they would have done the same, since they also adore Johnny Depp.

“I don’t blame her, I wanted to steal it too, but she made it happen”, “I don’t judge her because it could perfectly be me”, “Your mother dared what I didn’t, what envy”, “I declare myself a fan of your mother, not everyone does that”, are the opinions that can be read on TikTok

One part clarified that although it seems like a funny situation, in the end an object was stolen, which was frowned upon.

“I don’t find it funny, he committed a robbery and the worst thing is that they normalize it”, “He knows that he stole it and they still laugh, how everyone’s perception has changed”, “Sometimes one does not stop to think about the consequences that this will bring, to the employees who work in the commercial and in the local, do not do it” or “Your mother is giving a bad example”, are some comments against what happened.

Some also shared their experience of how they got their own life-size posters of other celebrities and even gave tips on how to get them for free.

“Fun fact, if you go to the theaters after a movie is removed from the billboard, they give you the posters and cardboard cutouts”, “When Twilight came out I stole the Edward Cullen poster in the theater when the movie finished”, “I I did the same with one of BTS, I had to run like your mom.

Something that surprised those who expressed their views in the comments section of the original video was to see that the tiktoker’s mother took the time to respond to some of them in a hilarious way.

“You realize that it’s not theft, it’s just pure love”, “When God gave the personality I got in line 10 times” or “I’m an older adult and I was just a cardboard for them”, were some of the phrases with which he replied.