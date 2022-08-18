Three movies you can watch on HBO Max if you liked La La Land

La La Land premiered in 2016 and quickly established itself as one of the best musicals of the 21st century. Starring Emma Stone Y Ryan Goslingthe film is under the direction of Damian Chazelle. As for her story, this introduces us to Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a jazz pianist. Both meet by chance but quickly fall in love, however, their aspirations and personalities begin to present a conflict in the relationship.

The movie is available on HBO Max and curiously, on said platform there are also some films that served as a source of inspiration for it. Whether due to its staging, its costumes or its locations, winks and references are present. If you already saw La La Land and you were left wanting more, you cannot miss these recommendations.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker