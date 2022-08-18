Thor: Love and Thunder | Christian Bale Reveals The Villains That Inspired Them To Play Gorr

When Christian Bale was announced as the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder in March 2020, MCU fans were as delighted as they were surprised. Although many well-respected and long-standing actors have joined the superhero franchise, no one expected that one of the best incarnations of Batman on the big screen would say yes to Marvel Studios. Now that the world premiere is a few days away, Bale interviews comic book and offers interesting details about Gorr, the character he plays in love and thunder.

Widely known for films such as The Vice President: Beyond Power (69%), Against the Impossible (94%), Hostiles: American Violence (81%), The Big Heist (88%), Batman Begins (84%) , Batman: The Dark Knight (94%) and The Dark Knight Rises (87%); and Winner of the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the recognition of the Screen Actors Guild and many more, Bale has performed as a performer of exceptional quality. He is now returning to superhero movies in the super villain category and the first reviews of his work are proving very positive. The 48-year-old actor shares unmissable insight into what inspired his performance as the fearsome butcher god.

There’s inspiration in so many places that you might not even realize you’re getting inspiration, but very directly, you know, I looked at Nosferatu and I looked at Aphex Twin’s music video, ‘Come to Daddy,’ which is one of my Favorites and Taika’s.

comic book addressed the similarities between Thor and Gorr, characters who lost everything but who took different paths to see and embrace life. bale agrees with the above, anticipating that the script and the direction of Taika Waititi approach the theme of pain and its consequences in an emotional way.

Yes absolutely. And they are very different approaches to dealing with that pain, of course, with as much humor as Taika’s brilliance. Then, it also touches on a great sincerity of how you deal with pain, love and loss, etc. hell, but it’s also very moving.

In the progress of Thor: Love and Thunder we can observe the son of Odin in a completely new stage of his life. Despite the fact that his father, his mother and his brother have died, he has been able to get ahead after the battle against Thanos, he gets in shape and even begins to meditate. But the days of the god will be disturbed by a new threat that seeks to get rid of the deities that seem to live only for themselves. This is where the Valkyrie queen, Korg and Jane Foster come into play, the latter with the newly acquired powers of Mjolnir. Thor will cling to his friends, including the Guardians of the Galaxy, to deal with the dilemma.

Thor: Love and Thunder aspires to become one of the highest grossing movies of the year, after all, we are talking about a product of Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige has already done wonders with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (88%), a sequel that was able to surpass its predecessor and is now on everyone’s lips thanks to its arrival on the Disney Plus platform. Nevertheless, Thor 4 has a much more powerful opponent, Top Gun: Maverick (98%), the shocking summer hit that has exceeded one billion dollars in recent days, becoming the most successful film of 2022. For now.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will hit theaters on July 6. Can it beat the numbers achieved by Thor: Ragnarok (92%) in 2017 and match the amazing achievement of top gun?

