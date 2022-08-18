This watch sinks to 89 euros, with a Qualcomm chip, NFC and Wear OS

This watch has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, Wear OS system, NFC and many more qualities. The best? It can be yours for only 89 euros.

Update: the special discount that collapsed the price of the TicWatch C2+ has already expired. However, it is still possible buy the silver edition for 104.99 euros, that is, at half its recommended retail price. Without a doubt, it is still an excellent purchase, so we recommend you keep reading to learn about its great features.

be able to buy the TicWatch C2+ for only 89 euros it is a unique occasion, so unique that it is its historical minimum price. In fact, if we look at its price history, we see that it is even cheaper than in the past Prime Day. The recommended retail price of this advanced smart watch is 210 euros, but, as we told you, now you can buy it for only 89 euros in amazon.

It is a flash offer that will disappear in just a few hours, so you have to be quick to take advantage of this bargain. You will do this with a beautiful silver smartwatch that has brain qualcomm, NFC to pay for your purchases and Wear OS to use Google applications. In addition, it is endowed with many more functions and good features, all of which we will know below.

Buy the TicWatch C2+ for only 89 euros, its historical minimum price

The TicWatch C2+ has design as one of its main strengths, as it is a beautiful watch. The model on offer is silver color, very elegant when we wear it on the wrist. Also, It comes with a leather strap and a silicone strap., so you can change them depending on the use you are going to give it. Also has water resistance up to 5 ATMyou don’t need to worry if you wear it while taking a shower or in the pool.

Among the great assets of the smartwatch is its 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, as it provides quality images in terms of contrast, colors, sharpness and brightness. It is a touch screen that helps us to control the operation of the clock, something for which they also serve the two buttons on the right side.

The processor that gives life to the TicWatch C2+ is the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100, which has plenty of power to deliver fast performance when moving between menus and opening applications. accompany you 1 GB of RAM and Wear OS as the operating system, which means you can use apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Fit. Besides, you can also use GooglePaybecause for this this smartwatch integrates an NFC chip that allows you to use it to pay for your purchases.

To get the most out of its functions, it is best to connect it to your mobile phone, which can be both Android and iOS. In this way, you can receive notifications from the applications you select on the watch and control music playback, among other options. To connect to other devices, the TicWatch C2+ has Bluetooth 4.1.

If you get this smartwatch, you can also use it to track your physical activity and take care of your health. Specifically, it has various sports modessuch as outdoor running and cycling, with the gps chip also present. In addition, it also has heart rate sensor which can work 24 hours a day.

Inside the TicWatch C2+ there is also a 400mAh battery what can you offer up to two days of autonomy. As always, the final duration depends on the use of each user. In the box you will find the magnetic charger that you must use to charge the watch, it will take a little over an hour. As a conclusion, the TicWatch C2+ is a excellent purchase for only 89 eurosTake advantage before the limited units on Amazon are sold out.

