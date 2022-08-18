This is why Taylor Swift was denied an appearance in Twilight

As a die-hard fan of the Stephenie Meyer universe, all Taylor Swift wanted was to be a part of a Twilight. It didn’t matter if it was an insignificant cameo in the background, the young singer-songwriter just wanted to be part of that legacy of hers. And that wish could come true in 2009.

During an interview on The Twilight Effect podcast, director Chris Weitz revealed that Taylor Swift was about to share credits with Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner in the second installment of the cinematic pentalogy, The Twilight Saga: New Moon.

“Taylor Swift was a great Twihard, and she and I had the same agent at the time. He told me, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie, not because of you, but because she’s a Twihard‘” Weiz recalled.

His agent stressed that the musical star would be fine with any role, even “someone in the cafeteria, in the restaurant or whatever”. She just wanted to be in the movie.

Although most directors and producers in Hollywood would not hesitate for a moment to accept such a juicy offer, Chris Weitz dismissed the idea. In his opinion, a simple cameo by Swift would have become a huge distraction for the audience, diverting attention from the story and other characters.

“By the time Taylor Swift walked on the screen, for about five minutes, nobody could process anything else,” explained the director of new Moon. “I also kick myself for that, because I’m like, ‘Wow, I could have spent time with Taylor Swift.’ And she must have thought, ‘Who is this asshole?’ But sometimes you make decisions thinking that’s what’s best for the movie.”

The multiple-time Grammy winner may not have made that dream come true, but she has made other appearances on the big screen with Valentine’s Day (2010), The Lorax: In Search of the Lost Truffle (2012), the giver of memories (2014) or cats (2019). Swift will return to theaters in November alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in amsterdamby David O. Russell.

