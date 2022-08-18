This is the special edition of Kim Kardashian of the Beats Fit Pro

Kim Kardashian’s Beats Fit Pro are now available!

The influence of Kim Kardashian has once again touched the world of technology, this time at the hands of Apple. After the launch of the special edition of the Beats Fit Pro a few weeks ago, officially the line that is characterized by its neutral tones is officially on sale now. Although as it had been announced from the beginning, it will be in few countries.

Thus, the headphones began to be available in Germany, Canada, United States, France and Japan. While in the United Kingdom they will only be in some Apple Stores in London. Although in Canada and the United States the first units have sold out in hours.

Beats X Kim have already arrived at the Apple Store

Internally, the Beats X Kim are exactly the same as the Beats Fit Pro released in 2021, but this edition shines thanks to the proposal of neutral colors that were designed by Kim, matching the characteristic palette of her SKIMS brand.

These are the first personalized Beats Fit Pro and it is not ruled out that it is the only one. Regarding the partnership, Kardashian stated:

Since you wear something every day, I wanted them to be able to mix. And I have never seen any tech products, especially headphones, in neutral colors.

Available shades include:Moon (light) Dune (medium) Earth (dark)

The special edition of Kim Kardashian Fit Pro is priced at $199.99as opposed to the regular model in the original colors which currently costs $179.99 and is available in Beats Black, Beats White, Charcoal Purple and Sage Grey.

Since its launch last year, the Beats Fit Pro has been well received thanks to its AirPods Pro-like features, such as the active noise cancellation, an H1 chip for one-touch pairing and automatic switching between Apple devices, and hands-free “Hey Siri” support. Of course, with a more sporty approach, thanks to a better fit to the ear.