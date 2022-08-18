This is Groot in his new series of Marvel shorts: just as tender as he is spoiled and manipulative | TV and Show

The series consists of 5 animated shorts about the adventures and growth of Groot, highlighting his personality and other characters that get him into trouble. “I am Groot” is available from August 10 on Disney +.

I am Groot is a series premiered on Disney Plus, based on the Marvel Comics character: Groot. This tree-shaped being was first introduced in the MCU with the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1.

According to the story in the comics, Groot is an intelligent organism of the Flora Colossus species that was born on Planet X and life led him to meet Rocket Raccoon, with whom he befriended.

Now, Groot -played by Vin Diesel- brought his own sequence of 5 short chapters which is set after his revival after the events of the first Guardians movie, where he had to sacrifice himself to save his friends.

The miniseries is made in short formats of little duration and shows some of the adventures that the ‘Baby Groot’ that we now know goes through, where each chapter reveals some new aspect of his personality. And it is that Groot could easily be one more spoiled child, and this is reaffirmed at the end of the series.

“I am Groot” is not a story

In the first chapter Groot appears in a forest -from another planet- where he finds what appears to be a jacuzzi. As he befriends a bird watching him, he realizes that his trunk fully blossomed from being in the water.

This first look, while it doesn’t make much sense in terms of a plot, nor does it provide details of his life as a ‘guardian of the galaxy’, it does take a look at how Groot functions as an organism. Something that could work for those who have more preference for his character.

Throughout the series, it is also seen how he uses his limbs and some of the abilities that characterize him, typical of his species. Nevertheless, No other aspects of his origin are known or if he has a biological family, something that could have worked very well if it were a story.

It could be said that the producers preferred to show “the adventures of Baby Groot”, before they could reveal “the story of Groot”. And it is that a good plot could perfectly have been generated from the comics. How did Groot come into the world? Does he have parents? Did he have other friends? What was his planet like? comics- will continue to wonder.

Groot might have anger issues.

Later in his adventures, there are several situations where Groot runs into other characters who relate to him, the hard way. The little talking tree does not tolerate that another tree receives attention and does not accept that other space beings visit it on the ship.

With a touch of black humor, his character shows all his temperament, and also ingenuity, to get rid of those who are not to his liking. And while the series contains these elements, they have a certain subtlety that makes them work well for both children and adults.

Groot reacts with anger and violence to situations that frustrate him, but considering he lives on a spaceship and is constantly dealing with intergalactic monsters, life-or-death battles, and high-stress situations, it makes sense.

he is the best character in the world i love you groot i am your #1 fan pic.twitter.com/iZUYl4nyUc — azu (@scarIettf4ncy) August 10, 2022

Despite this, there are times when he seems to give in and eventually stops being irrational and impulsive, breaks through the anger barrier, and ends up succumbing to feelings that make him just a child.

And like the child he is, he also gets into mischief. It was in the last chapter when he is seen doing something everyday, a drawing, but at the same time destroying the ship, which is why Rocket Raccoon finally appears to reprimand him. He fails to get mad at him, though, as Groot brings out his skill at manipulation.

Sweetness at 1000%!!! I AM GROOT!!! 💖💖💖💖💖💖 Baby GROOT’s expression when seeing that dad Rocket flatters his drawing is beautiful, I cried!!! 😭😭😭 They are the best father and son!! 💖💖💖#IAmGroot #YoSoyGroot pic.twitter.com/6RVP8ESn7P — Allison G.V.!!! ❄️❄️❄️🏔️🏔️🏔️❄️❄️❄️ (@HarukaGV) August 11, 2022

An impeccable art design and production

Although the series is not what some expected (answers) in terms of production and art design there are no qualms. With the realistic animation method, well used in the Marvel franchise, they show the stellar worlds with an impressive aesthetic.

And the characters are not far behind, with color palettes typical of outer space that delight the eye and also meet the standard of ‘childishness’ proposed by the narrative of the current Groot.

Likewise It is understood as animated content to explore new formats, since in general the animated Marvel series do not have this type of production. Most are in 2D, including the one from Guardians of the Galaxywhich aired on Disney XD a few years ago.

Additionally, it could be deduced that I am Groot it’s a farewell for Baby Grootsince in his last appearances in Marvel movies, as end game Y Thor: Love and Thunderis already a teenager.

According to the calculations of the most fond of Groot, for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3could already present himself as the adult tree that he was in the first installment of the saga, before his sacrifice.