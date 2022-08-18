They capture in Edomex the probable femicide of Jessica, a medicine student from Oaxaca

Oaxaca de Juarez.- The Attorney General of the State of Oaxaca (FGEO) reported that the person identified by the initials FJOV was captured, for his probable responsibility in the crime of aggravated femicide against the medical student Jessica Velascoin Santiago Yolomécatl, Mixteca region.

The prosecution pointed out that as part of the investigation it managed to establish that the probable perpetrator was based in the municipality of Ecatepec, in the State of Mexico, so after being located, the collaboration of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico was requested.

This is how it was possible to carry out the arrest of FJOV, who will be transferred to Oaxaca to be presented before the corresponding authorities, which will be in charge of determining his legal situation.

“According to investigation folder 20935/FMIX/TEPOSCOLULA/2022, the victim’s body was located on June 15, 2022, it was inside a trailer parked in the streets of Santiago Yolomécatl, where it was located by the authorities” They explained in a statement.

After the discovery, the FGEO became aware and initiated an investigation through the Mixteca Regional Vice Prosecutor’s Office, which brought the case.

At the time, groups of the Mixteca regionstudents and residents condemned the events and asked to clarify the case.