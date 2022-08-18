They accuse Danna Paola of plagiarizing their single ‘XT4S1S’ from their K-pop band – El Financiero

The singer Danna Paola is in the midst of controversy on social networks after a user on TikTok will compare the introduction of his new single ‘XT4S1S’ with the theme ‘Valkyrie’, released in 2019 by k-pop group ONEUS.

Although the lyrics is completely different -and even the idiom of the song- the resemblance in the chords did not go unnoticed in the video that went viral and to date it has been reproduced by more than 80 thousand people. Due to the controversy, comments on the original post have been restricted.

“Is it my imagination or does it sound the same?”, says the description. Given this, Danna Paola has remained silent before the accusation of plagiarism. Those who will present their concert tour through the Mexican Republic –in addition to stages in the United States, Latin America and Europe– will have a debut at the National Auditoriumvenue where a few days ago he witnessed the show of the Catalan Rosalía, with whom he boasted of his friendship.

“I am very excited, I have a lot of anxiety with ‘XT4S1S’, I really can’t sleep and I had to express my emotion to you, my illusion and the pride that I feel with this song because it is a true ecstasy, I swear that my heart has been stolen from my entire ‘XT4S1S’ career, so I can say it; ‘XT4S1S’ has a very heavy in my heart”, confessed Danna Paola a few days ago.

Accusations of plagiarism towards Danna Paola

Is It is not the first time that the actress has also faced this type of complaint. since in 2019 she premiered a song accompanied by HRVY which was overshadowed due to its similarity with ‘Havana’, by Camila Cabello.

Some even claimed that ‘so good‘ also referenced Cardi B’s ‘I Like It’. It was argued that the accompaniment of both male and female vocals made their resemblance more apparent.