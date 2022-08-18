These were the Brazilian president’s criticisms of Leonardo Di Caprio for talking about deforestation in the Amazon

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lashed out at the Hollywood star Leonardo Dicaprio for the actor’s criticism against deforestation in the Amazon.



The also environmental activist had originally shared a map on his social networks and wrote on Twitter: “How extensive is deforestation in the Amazon, one of the most important places on the planet for people and wildlife? According to this map from @ mapbiomas, the region has faced an onslaught of illegal deforestation at the hands of extractive industry in the last 3 years.”



See also: Jair Bolsonaro, the leader of the right who without moderating his speech seeks re-election in Brazil



The Brazilian president responded through the social network, “You again, Leo?” he wrote in English. The president said that he would like the interpreter to stop “spreading misinformation.”

Bolsonaro claimed that the actor’s recognition will likely increase his chances of re-election, before adding: “I could tell you, again, to leave your yacht before lecturing the world, but I know progressives: they want to change the whole world, but never you.” themselves, then I’ll stop doing it.

Bolsonaro continued his tirade, questioning why DiCaprio doesn’t share information about wildfires in North America or Europe.

“Among us, it is rare to see a guy who pretends to love the planet paying more attention to Brazil than to the fires that damage Europe and his own country. One can wonder if he is obsessed with my country (or its resources) or if he simply you think Brazil is the only one on Earth,” Bolsonaro wrote.

Through the Twitter thread, the president added: “But don’t worry, Leo, unlike the places you pretend not to see brilliantly playing the part of a blind man, Brazil is and will continue to be the nation that preserves the most. You can continue playing with your Hollywood star toys while we do our job.”

Bolsonaro assured that the average deforestation of the Amazon of his Government is lower than in previous administrations.



Earlier this month, Brazil’s environment ministry said the country has been strong in fighting environmental crises, but failed to mention that the Amazon rainforest has suffered its highest rate of deforestation in six years.

Bolsonaro has interacted with DiCaprio on social networks since 2019, when the American actor raised the debate about the increase in deforestation in the Amazon.

See also: The Brazilian Amazon reaches its highest level of deforestation since 2015 in January

In November of that year, Bolsonaro accused DiCaprio of “giving money to set the Amazon on fire”; andn May, the president said that DiCaprio should “keep silent” about environmental problems in Brazil.

In 1998 DiCaprio founded his non-profit organization that seeks to promote environmental awareness and has actively advocated “debt-for-nature swaps,” a process that involves buying foreign debt, converting it into local currency, and using the proceeds to fund environmental initiatives. conservation.



DiCaprio is also a proponent of renewable energy, however in the past his use of private jets has drawn accusations of hypocrisy due to their environmental footprint.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a part of the news stories offered to subscribers on the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in a summarized form.

